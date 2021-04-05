Two people face multiple charges following their arrest in a Columbia County forgery investigation.
In August of 2019, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by the owners of Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier, concerning a possible theft of funds from the business. The reporting parties alleged that two employees, were keeping customer deposits and forging contracts. The stolen funds were reported to be missing from payments made by families making funeral arrangements from 2016 to 2019.
After interviewing multiple customers of Groulx Family Mortuary, the investigation showed contracts were missing, altered, and/or forged and approximately $50,000 was identified as stolen, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's investigators.
On April 2, 2021, Brandee Figueira, 31, and Lynn Nakaahiki, 54, both from Clatskanie, were taken into custody on multiple counts of forgery, theft, aggravated theft, and racketeering.
Bail was set for each at $570,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.