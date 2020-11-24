Norma Craven, missing since Nov. 20, has been found alive, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Craven and two dogs were reported missing from the Yankton area on Friday night. Search and Rescue volunteers searched over 40 acres of land on foot and with the assistance of K9 tracking teams but saw no sign of Craven or the dogs.
On the evening of Nov. 23, hunters reported seeing a woman with two dogs at the end of Brinn Road in St. Helens. Deputies responded and located Craven and the two dogs alive. Medics transported Craven to the hospital as a precaution.
“I am so thankful for a community that comes together to help others,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Columbia County Search and Rescue, who volunteer their time to train and search for missing folks. In addition, I’d like to thank all of the community members who helped share the missing person information. Together we were able to bring Norma home.”
