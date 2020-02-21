The following is a fraud alert from the City of St. Helens.
The City of St. Helens has been notified that some St. Helens businesses have received a fraudulent email regarding business license renewals.
The email appears to come from the City of St. Helens and asks the recipient to review an attachment or click on a link in the email to complete their business licensing renewal process.
The City of St. Helens does not send generic business license email notifications with attachments or links.
Tips for spotting a fraudulent email:
- Make sure the email address matches the company or organization’s standard domain
- Watch out for generic email addresses
- Look for spelling and grammar errors
- Make sure any links direct you to an official website
- The email conveys a sense of urgency
