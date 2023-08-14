The St. Helens School District will implement Community Eligibility Provision Incentive beginning September 2023 for the duration of the 2023/2024 school year.
All students at qualifying schools are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at school at no cost for the 2023/2024 school year. Students will be able to participate without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.
However, if your student wishes to eat an additional meal or purchase ala carte items, they will need to pay for those with cash or funds that have been deposited into their lunch accounts.
- Columbia City Elementary
- Lewis & Clark Elementary
- McBride Elementary
- Plymouth High School
- St. Helens Middle School
Families do not need to submit a free or reduced-price meal application for students who are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision Incentive school during the current school year.
St. Helens High School is the only St. Helens School District school that does not qualify for Community Eligibility Provision Incentive. Unfortunately, St. Helens High School’s Identified Student Population isn’t high enough, which is the number of students that qualify for free meals without an application.
All high school students must apply for free/reduced meal service to be eligible for meals at no cost. It is important for families and students to understand that even if other students in the household attend a Community Eligibility Provision Incentive school, St. Helens High School students must apply for free/reduced meals to be eligible.
The income eligibility guidelines were expanded in July of 2022, so those who have not qualified in the past are encouraged to re-apply.
Fore more information about this district’s participation in this program, get in touch with Misty Crawford, Nutrition Director, at 503 366- 7234 or mistyc@sthelens. k12.or.us.
