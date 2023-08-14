Community Eligibility Provision Incentive

 Courtesy from the St. Helens School District

The St. Helens School District will implement Community Eligibility Provision Incentive beginning September 2023 for the duration of the 2023/2024 school year.

All students at qualifying schools are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at school at no cost for the 2023/2024 school year. Students will be able to participate without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

However, if your student wishes to eat an additional meal or purchase ala carte items, they will need to pay for those with cash or funds that have been deposited into their lunch accounts.

