Local veterans will be receiving special “from the heart” valentine greetings in February.
Several volunteers gathered at Scappoose Senior Center last week for Retired Senior & Volunteer Program’s (RSVP) 7th annual ‘Valentines for Vets.’
The service project is designed to honor the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Columbia County RSVP is an AmeriCorps Seniors project sponsored locally by Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
A similar valentines card making project was also conducted at the Rainier Senior Center.
“The volunteers hand-crafted hundreds of beautiful valentines from the heart to thank veterans for their service to our country,” RSVP Director Monica Cade said. “Thank you to all who participated and gave from the heart to show appreciation to our veterans.”
The 2022 My Fair Lady court will help deliver the valentines to veterans throughout Columbia County the first two weeks of February.
In the following conversation, Cade gives us insight into the project.
The Chronicle: When did this project first start and why?
Monica Cade: Valentines for Vets first started in 2015 as an idea for a service project to honor MLK Day National Day of Service. Because of the day being close to Valentine’s Day, we decided to host an event to make valentines for veterans, and to provide a fun day for seniors to get creative and give back to others. Volunteers at this first event created beautiful one-of-a-kind valentines designed to thank veterans for their service. Every single one was unique and made with love. What started out as simply a fun event to make valentines, ended up taking us on a meaningful journey of love and compassion. We had no idea a simple act of kindness would have such an impact on those we honored, and ourselves. Since 2015, we have distributed over 2000 valentines. This year, volunteers made an additional 300+ that we will be distributing.
The Chronicle: What would you want the community to know about why this project is so important for the veterans?
Cade: Each year since 2015, the My Fair Lady court plus other RSVP volunteers have helped deliver valentines locally during the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. We have distributed as many valentines as we could to veterans throughout the county at assisted living facilities, and attended various civic organizations, VFW meetings, etc. where we thought veterans might gather. We’ve sent valentines to city, county and police/sheriff veterans working in Columbia County. We’ve mailed additional valentines to veterans. When we have had extra valentines in the past, we’ve spent the day visiting residents, and decorating the dining room at the VA Medical Center in Vancouver. We’ve also provided some to the Hometown Hero’s project that sent valentines to active military with our local National Guard unit.
Along the way, our volunteers have had the opportunity to meet veterans serving during peacetime and various wars dating back to WWII, from every branch of service and Special Forces, and some that were POWS. Everywhere we went, we shook veterans’ hands, gave them a hug, a valentine and candy, and thanked them for their service and the freedoms we enjoy today in this country. Some were confined to their beds, were unable to speak, or had serious injuries and health concerns. Some told us their story, some were quiet, and some got choked up, but all accepted our gifts with pride. Many of their stories touched our hearts and we were overcome with emotion. We all came out of it feeling proud to be Americans and committed to remembering these brave men and women in the future.
Every volunteer that has participated in this project has expressed to me how meaningful it was for them. Most of them have spouses and other family members that have served, and this was a great opportunity for them to give back. It’s possible it may be more difficult to deliver valentines this year due to many organizations not meeting in person or hosting events we have attended in the past due to COVID-19, but we will do our best to let our local heroes know we appreciate them.
Due to COVID-19, we were not able to host Valentines for Vets in 2021. But because of increased interest in this program, we decided to host two events this year to give more opportunities for volunteers to participate. We took as many safety precautions for COVID-19 as possible to make it a safe event for seniors with cleaning our hands, wearing masks, wearing gloves when selecting craft items, and social distancing. Thirty-five volunteers participated this year; many of them have come year after year to help.
The Chronicle: What other projects does RSVP conduct during the year and why those projects?
Cade: We have many other projects during the year we also work on. RSVP partners with various local organizations such as food banks and senior centers to support volunteers 55 and older. RSVP hosts the Free lunch for seniors and veterans at the Columbia County Fair, along with the My Fair Lady pageant honoring outstanding senior ladies throughout Columbia County. We host other volunteer recognition events throughout the year for volunteers too. RSVP volunteers sit at the reception desk at the courthouse welcoming and directing guests where they need to go.
In the past, RSVP volunteers have volunteered in local schools helping kids read; since COVID-19 they have pivoted to other projects to help our students succeed - Volunteers have recorded 101 video book ‘read alouds’ for teachers to use. RSVP volunteers host the Summer Lunch Book Exchange with the St. Helens School District to encourage kids to read during the summer. RSVP also partners with the Day Breakers Kiwanis for our Teen Support Program and works with the school district to help teens with the highest needs throughout the year. On the 20th anniversary of 9-11, RSVP collected letters of appreciation from the community and presented them to local police, fire, sheriff and 911 departments for a 9-11 Day of Remembrance project.
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. It is associated with AmeriCorps Seniors. RSVP has been sponsored locally by Columbia River Fire & Rescue for over 20 years.
Anyone interested in becoming involved with RSVP should contact Director Monica Cade at cadem@crfr.com, or call 503-397-5655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.