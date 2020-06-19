Avamere at St. Helens, an independent living, assisted living, and memory care community, treated the B shift crew at Columbia River Fire & Rescue to a spaghetti dinner.
The Avamere at St. Helens staff served the dinner from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. First responders were able to drive by the main entrance of the senior living community for their free spaghetti meal as a sincere “thank you” for their service during a time of crisis.
“Our first responders are heroes every day of the year, and this is our way of showing our immense gratitude for their continued service during a time when our local community needs them most,” Avamere at St. Helens Director of Sales and Outreach Jenny Hicks said.
As part of The Avamere Family of Companies, Avamere at St. Helens staff live their mission to enhance the life of every person they serve. For them, this includes recognizing local first responders.
In a post on the CRFR Facebook page, the B crew thanked Avamere.
"We are very appreciative of this thoughtful gesture. Our bellies are full - THANK YOU!!!"
