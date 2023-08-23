Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visited downtown St. Helens to meet with city officials to observe the progress on the various projects underway in the historic Riverfront District.
On a hot morning Aug. 15, Bonamici surveyed the developing site of the future riverwalk and Columbia View Park and toured the areas under construction as part of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project.
“It’s been a few years since I’ve been here, and it’s wonderful to see the vision but also the progress that’s being made; I look forward to following the process as it continues to grow,” Bonamici said.
Mayor Rick Scholl, County Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith, City Administrator John Walsh, Public Works Director Mouhamad Zaher, Columbia Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel, and others accompanied Bonamici and her staff on the tour and answered questions about the projects.
“It meant a lot. St. Helens has a got a lot going on. We’re dumping $15 million into this project right now, and to have Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici out here to see that is a good thing,” Scholl said. “I love championing our city when we have so much going on and show them the vision of what it’s going to be.”
The redevelopment of the Riverfront District has been more than a decade in the making. The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is part of the city’s efforts to redevelop 275 acres of waterfront property along the Columbia River.
The properties that make up the Waterfront Redevelopment Project are:
• The 24-acre former Boise Veneer Mill site.
• The 204-acre former Boise paper mill site.
• The city’s 50-acre wastewater treatment plant property.
The purchase of the mill properties in 2015 set the stage for a large-scale reimagining of what the riverfront could offer to residents and visitors of St. Helens.
“[Creating] two miles of connected active waterfront is by far the most transformative project we have in process. Any community would welcome the opportunities that we have here, with an old mill site that went out and an opportunity to expand their core,” John Walsh said. “We’ve worked for more than a decade pretty active on it.”
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project aims to improve key streets and intersections in the city’s historic Riverfront District and extend utilities onto the city’s 24-acre Riverfront Property.
During the tour, Bonamici got a first-hand look at some of the exciting developments. The tour began with city officials showing Bonamici Columbia View Park and explaining the exciting plans for its revitalization through Phase One of the St. Helens Riverwalk Project is anticipated to break ground in the Fall of 2023.
The first phase will include the expansion of Columbia View Park, the construction of approximately 300 feet of riverwalk with a viewing overlook of the Columbia River and pedestrian seating, a new amphitheater stage, and a new playground. Scholl said components of Phase One could be ready to be enjoyed in 2025.
“Phase One is going to be absolutely a gem,” said Scholl.
Next, the group surveyed the construction at the intersections of St. Helens Street and Cowlitz Street along S. First Street. Both are components of the Streets and Utilities Project. City officials hope the intersection of St. Helens and S. First Street will feature a gate into the Riverfront District, which is still in the design process.
Bonamici pointed to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as a potential source of funding for undertakings like the Waterfront Redevelopment Project.
“We’re going to be looking for opportunities to help because when we passed the big infrastructure bill, that’s designed to really build out, not just roads and bridges, but grids, ports, jetties, it’s just a broader definition of infrastructure,” Bonamici said.
When asked what Bonamici is hearing from her constituents in Columbia County, Bonamici said that affordable housing, affordable child care, and getting federal funding to local communities.
Bonamici said visiting the communities she represents means a lot to her.
“I don’t make my decisions just sitting in Washington, D.C. When I connect with the people who are affected by the decisions and hear their ideas, their questions, their stories, their concerns, then I take those, and I go to D.C. with those ideas and thoughts and questions in mind,” Bonamici said. “That’s what representation is about. We can’t do our job without hearing from the people we represent.”
