Over 600 artists across Oregon have received relief grants from the Artist Relief Program, and two are located in Columbia County.
Visual artist Susan Curington from Deer Island was awarded $1,000 in relief funds, and musician Timothy Van Cleave of Scappoose was awarded $2,300.
The two were selected out of more than 1,000 eligible applicants to receive relief funding. The relief program was created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.
Over $1.25 million in grants were awarded to 646 artists of varied disciplines throughout the state.
“Artists are the creative core of our communities and help define who we are. They inspire us to innovate, to learn and grow,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Oregon Arts Commission. “We are thankful to be able to provide support as our artists continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic."
The funding serves to help artists struggling with lost revenue from the effects of the pandemic, and each award ranged from $1,000 to $5,000.
The awarded artists represent a wide array of artistic disciplines including: Literature (creative non-fiction, fiction, play writing and poetry); dance (including choreography); music (composition and music performance); theatre and performance art; folk and traditional arts; visual arts (crafts, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media and new media); design arts; and media arts.
