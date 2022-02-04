During a passionate electronic address to the Oregon Legislature, Gov. Kate Brown said her legislative priorities for the short February session include helping working families by expanding workforce opportunities, affordable housing and child care.
Brown will leave office at the end of the year due to the state's term limits. She has served as governor since Feb. 2015.
"I stand here today at a pivotal moment for Oregon,” Brown said. “Since I took office seven years ago, the world has fundamentally changed. Oregon has undoubtedly faced some of the most challenging times in our state’s history. However, even with all we’ve lost, we can see a path forward.”
During her final State of the State address on Thursday, Feb. 3, Brown said the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, but Oregon’s economy is strong.
“In my last year as Governor, I view every day, every moment, as one more opportunity to focus on the big and bold work we still have to do for Oregon’s working families,” she said.
Brown outlined her $200 million Future Ready Oregon platform as a three-part effort dedicated to building a strong Oregon workforce by providing access to child care, “so that parents that work can go to work knowing that their kids are cared for,” she said.
Brown said her plan will surge an immediate $92 million to programs currently working, such as Constructing Hope, which helps Oregonians get back on their feet with no-cost construction training and career advancement. Innovation will be boosted through flexible grants to community-based organizations and industries supporting technical and health care training, she said.
Brown’s plan includes $100 million to expand child care access and an additional $400 million investment in affordable housing.
According to Brown, in Oregon on any given night there more than 15,000 people who remain without a home and more than half of those people are living unsheltered.
“In every tent you see – in a city park, under a highway overpass, along a river – is a person – a person who deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home,” she said.
Brown also said the state must address the intersection of housing and health needs.
“Expanding access to behavioral health services and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery is critical,” she said.
While she is encouraged by the advancements Oregon has made to address climate change, more must be done the governor said.
“Climate change is a hammer hitting us in the head,” she said. “We must act now, decisively, to lower carbon emissions, transition to clean energy sources, and ensure a just transition for our historically-underserved communities.”
Brown ended her speech with a passionate plea to those that will follow.
“Find the opportunity, even in times of crisis. Especially, in times of crisis,” she said. “That’s how we continue on this journey of transformational change for Oregon. That’s how we pursue justice. That’s how we heal divides and collaborate in ways that serve our state. That’s how we honor this beautiful place we call home.”
Read the full State of the State address below.
Update posted at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.