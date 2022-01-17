The future of the popular July Fourth Independence Day fireworks held along the St. Helens riverfront is still uncertain.
The St. Helens City Council agreed to conduct the fireworks from Sand Island this past summer but in making that commitment, the council said it would be doing so for the last time. During its public meeting April 21, the council agreed to seek a nonprofit or other group to continue the popular waterfront event.
The council agreed that it was too costly and time consuming to continue the city's role as sponsor of the fireworks.
"The city can't do it with taxpayer money," St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said during the April meeting. "We can't drag our feet on this. We need to make a decision.”
But as of Monday, Jan. 17, no such group has stepped up to accept the invitation.
“The city council is committed to ensuring the future success of this event,” St. Helens Communication Director Crystal king told The Chronicle. “We know that the Independence Day celebration and fireworks show is very special to the St. Helens community.”
King said the annual Independence Day event is a highly attended drawing a regional crowd to the community.
“Planning for this event is complex and takes a lot of preparation between organizing the various vendors, entertainment, and non-profits involved, securing the proper state and local permitting for the fireworks show and additional events, and fundraising for the significant expense,” King said.
To ensure its success, the city council is reviewing the invitation for a formal, written proposal from any group willing to take the event on to make sure there is an effective plan is in place.
According to King, permitting for the fireworks display usually needs to occur no later than early March, and the company that conducts the fireworks display usually asks for a commitment and deposit for the show by February so that they have time to prepare.
“If the city council does not receive a proposal in the next couple weeks, there will likely be a discussion about what will happen in 2022,” King said. “The city council is currently in the middle of drafting a new tourism contract for review (review date to be determined). Part of the new contract could include the Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show if the council decides that is the best option.”
The Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed in 2020 due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty of timelines. The city council considered moving the display to December during the Christmas Ships event but did not move forward with that plan.
The St. Helens fireworks display also was cancelled in 2012 because a city fireworks committee was unable to raise the $20,000 needed to host the display— which has typically been funded entirely through donations and sponsorships.
The Chronicle will continue to follow this developing story. See updates at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
