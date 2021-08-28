Every plant species has to have a plan to get through the environmentally tough portions of their life cycle.
An annual plant basically races to produce seeds and then dies. A biennial starts in summer, is hardened to winter cold, and then races to flower and go to seed in the following spring and summer. An herbaceous perennial like rhubarb or morning glory dies back to the ground in fall but keeps its roots and rhizomes winter-protected in the soil.
Woody plants have to deal directly with the cold of winter and the heat and water stress of summer. Evergreen plants like Douglas fir, rhododendron, and Oregon grape are vulnerable in both summer and winter to extreme weather conditions. Deciduous woody plants like Oregon white oak and apple trees lose their leaves in the fall and are generally quite winter hardy in their normal range. But summers can be very stressful.
We are in a drought. Rainfall since the “water year” started is about eight inches or more than 25% below normal. Summer temperatures have clearly been much hotter than normal. A walk around McCormick Park reveals scores of white oak trees with tan, dried up leaves. There is nothing green left on them. But are they dead?
Oregon white oaks (Quercus garryanna) are trees that survive on the toughest summer sites, like our St. Helens basalt rock. That is why they, along with madrone, are the primary woody tree species on that unique, challenging landscape. These oaks have a clear sensing capacity to judge when water is too short. When they hit that point, our oaks basically shut down and cut off the water connection to their leaves to conserve the moisture within the tree. They have gone dormant.
In 2015, we had a very dry and fairly hot summer with almost no rain falling after mid-March. The oak leaves turned tan mid-summer. Several of us in the Extension office tagged some oak trees to see which lived and which died. The following year virtually all the oaks made it back.
On full basalt, you will see scattered, very small white oak trees. Your assumption might be that they are young. Often, this is not so. They can be over 100 years old and have a trunk less than six inches in diameter. They don’t grow fast but they dominate the site since no other trees can grow there. Acorns produced by these oaks have more seedling drought tolerance than acorns from oaks growing on less droughty sites.
In other portions of these basalt sites, there is more soil and rock cracks that provide better access to water. The same white oaks there are big and beautiful and generally don’t shut down so quickly in a drought. On those sites, white oaks may have to compete with Douglas fir, the bane of white oak trees. Douglas firs grow faster and shade out the oaks. Most of the foothills that now have Douglas fir used to be oak dominant sites.
Native Americans valued the oaks far more than Douglas fir. They harvested camas, deer, acorns, and other food the oak meadows. Acorns were leached in huge baskets placed where water flowed through them. Then the acorns were fit to eat. They started fires to maintain that landscape since oaks are fire resistant and Douglas fir is more fire susceptible.
Mushrooms are also a part of oak survival. The fungal mycelium underground is attached to oak roots and transports water for the oak. The relationship effectively extends the local water zone for the trees. The oak, in return, provides carbohydrates and other important compounds to the fungi that they can’t make. If an acorn falls within 15 feet of the tree, the important fungi for the seedling are acquired directly from the root of the “mother” tree. But if the acorn germinates further away, perhaps hauled there by squirrels, the fungal spores come from rodent fecal pellets. It’s quite a happy extended family arrangement.
But there are trees in forests, parks, and home landscapes that may well succumb to the heat and drought. Western red cedar is not doing well at all. Neither are Douglas fir when there is any indication of root rot. There were a few trees as McCormick Park that also may be in trouble. And, it is possible, that this summer is beyond the long-evolved drought tolerance of our oaks and some on really tough sites may die. But asked to bet, I would bet on the oaks every time to survive.
