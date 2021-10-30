The average first fall frost for the St. Helens area is early November.
It is just an average. A few years ago, we didn’t have our first frost until after Thanksgiving. However, with rain and somewhat cool temperatures now, our vegetable gardens are all but done with only leafy greens and unharvested root crops hanging on.
The wooly bears (larva of the Isabella moth - Pyrrharctia isabella), those ubiquitous orange and black fuzzy caterpillars, are now in motion looking for a place until winter is over. They are pumping up their systems with carbohydrates and making glycerol to keep crucial cells from freezing.
Folk wisdom says that the wider the rust-colored band in the center of the wooly bear, the warmer the winter will be. It must be noted that as the caterpillar grows, the middle band naturally gets wider. The younger the caterpillar you see, the narrower the orange band. Entomologists have concluded that consistently wider bands may show what happened last winter.
If it was mild, the Isabella moth would emerge earlier in the spring and mate sooner. These older caterpillars will have wider orange bands. A long, cold winter leads to late emergence, thus younger caterpillars with smaller orange bands. By the way, the caterpillar eats dandelions and broad and narrow leafed plantain among other common plants. It is not a pest. The moth is fairly large and rusty orange.
More conventional long-term forecasts call for wetter but colder November through January. One of the “analog” years the forecasters are looking at is 2008. We had 20 inches of snow at our house and watched a neighbor’s tree take out the power line to Vernonia on Christmas Eve. I wouldn’t want to see that weather again.
Special fall things to do:
• Turn off and winterize pump.
• Winterize power gardening tools and clean/sharpen hand tools.
• Plant bulbs (this is the time for the best selection).
• Spray fruit and berry plants with copper in the rain breaks.
• Prune out dead branches before the leaves fall.
• Divide and transplant perennial flowers.
• Protect young tree trunks with tree wrap or white latex paint (not oil based paint) diluted 50-50 with water as a white wash. This will protect the trunks from winter injury and summer sunburn.
• Develop a plan for outside container plants in very cold weather.
• Mulch areas of your garden that you don’t plan to cover crop.
• Harvest winter squash and cure in a dry place as soon as possible.
• Plant garlic.
Can you over-winter a fuchsia?
Plant breeders have developed wonderful fuchsias. Most gardeners buy them each spring, enjoy them through the fall and discard them in the winter. Some intrepid gardeners save fuchsias by cutting them way back and storing them in pots under moist sawdust, in cool garages in the dark or even under the house. These techniques can be surprisingly successful. The pots in the garage and under the house will have to be checked periodically to make sure they aren’t drying out. Don’t let them get light or they may start to grow too early. When spring conditions warm up, you can bring them out and force new growth.
Other gardeners have recognized that our milder winters and cross-bred fuchsias allow many varieties to over-winter outside. Some varieties will die back to the soil line but return the following spring. Gardeners may also take potted fuchsias, dig a hole in the garden, and place the pot in it (slightly lower than soil level) and cover the crown with coarse mulch. The soil must be well drained enough so that the plant doesn’t decay from a high winter water table. Then in the spring, the plants can be dug up and repotted (if necessary) when all danger of a killing frost is past.
Important notes
The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Masks still required inside.
Planning for an OSU Master Gardener class next spring
We are actively planning for an in-person OSU Master Gardener class starting next February. The class would most likely be held in St. Helens on Monday, during the day, for about ten weeks. If you think you might be interested, let us know. Call Sonia Reagan or myself (Chip Bubl) at 503-397-3462. Your statement of interest doesn’t commit you to anything but will give us some idea if people are ready to return to in person classes. If COVID mutates again, it might have to be a digital only class.
Donate produce and/or cash to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
