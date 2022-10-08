Gardening Column

Contact information

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

505 N. Columbia River Highway

St. Helens, OR 97051

503-397-3462

Fruit flies lay their eggs in discrete cracks in fruit or portions that have started to rot.

It is so easy to bring eggs into your house when you harvest grapes, tomatoes, apples, and other late season fruit. Eggs quickly develop into energetic fruit flies that breed, feed, and die at a dizzy pace.

Fruit fly lives are short. You can reduce fruit fly numbers with thoughtful management. Only keep undamaged fruit on your counter. Fruit flies hate refrigerators, so store what you can there. And most important, take out your kitchen scraps to the compost pile (or dig it into garden soil) daily.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.