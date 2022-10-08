Fruit flies lay their eggs in discrete cracks in fruit or portions that have started to rot.
It is so easy to bring eggs into your house when you harvest grapes, tomatoes, apples, and other late season fruit. Eggs quickly develop into energetic fruit flies that breed, feed, and die at a dizzy pace.
Fruit fly lives are short. You can reduce fruit fly numbers with thoughtful management. Only keep undamaged fruit on your counter. Fruit flies hate refrigerators, so store what you can there. And most important, take out your kitchen scraps to the compost pile (or dig it into garden soil) daily.
We briefly used a five-gallon bucket for kitchen vegetable and fruit scraps. Even though we never let it fill, it became a breeding ground for fruit flies. An extension agent from a neighboring state once discovered an inadvertent fruit fly trap. She left a bottle of wine uncorked but partially consumed on the counter. She said, the next morning, “the kitchen became livable; the wine undrinkable.”
Fall planting
It is an excellent time to divide herbaceous perennials like day lilies or rhubarb. It is easier to work the soil now. Fall rains (when they finally start) will help ensure divided plant portions aren’t too stressed while they are getting rooted. But water the new plants until then.
Trees can also be planted now. This is a little riskier since they will be a marginally less resistant to the coldest winter temperatures (less than 20 degrees F) we sometimes get. One gardener is replanting a Japanese maple into a site where she just removed a less than 10-year-old tree that had lost bark from successive winter (sun scald) and summer (sun burn) damage. She has decided to paint the base of the new tree with white latex paint mixed 50-50 with water to reduce potential repeat of the damage cycle.
This can be very important for younger trees on vulnerable sites (open southwest expo-sure). And they will also need plenty of water until our soil has received enough rain to support the newly transplanted trees.
Lawns can also still be planted but increase the seeding rates to about 7-8 pounds of seed per 1000 square feet and have the work done by October 15 at the latest. Sooner is better. Water until serious rain starts.
Finally, plant garlic this month.
Yellow jackets and hornets wound tight
In the late fall, things start to fall apart for these social insects. By late November, most of the workers are dead and the nest will be destroyed by the rain and wind. Nests in wall voids of houses may last, in rare cases, into late January Before a colony collapses completely, a few queens-to-be fly into the air, mate (the males die after mating), and hide out until next spring. You often see them in your woodpile in the winter, large and very sluggish.
They can also work their way into wall voids and wiggle out into your rooms, warmed by household heating. As spring weather improves, queens (ready to lay eggs) start nest building, larvae rearing, and the cycle begins again. They don’t use their old nest sites. Bumblebees share this cycle as do the narrow-waist wasps that build tiny paper or mud nests under your eves. The gentle narrow waist wasps will come back to their old sites but build new nests each year.
So, if yellow jacket nests aren’t in a place where they bother you, you can leave them alone to die on their own. If they are a problem, nests can be treated with aerosol hornet and wasp insecticides, if you can find the opening to the nest and spray it directly.
Treatments (spray the aerosol for about five seconds) should be applied at dusk and you should leave quickly after spraying. Follow all instructions on the insecticide container and don’t put yourself at risk by spraying from a ladder or other awkward positions. Observe the nest entrance for signs of life next morning.
