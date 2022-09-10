While this has been a slow but good tomato year (so far), there have been several concerns that have been different from previous years.
First, the wet weather created some hot spots of early blight that continued to affect tomato leaves long after the rains had stopped. I think the high humidity days had something to do with it. Second (and this might also be related to the early rains) I have never seen so many under-fertilized tomato plants. Their color is a rather anemic green rather than the deep color we would like to see.
It is possible that the March-June rain pushed much of the nitrogen through the soil before the roots could capture it. Finally, tomatoes seem to be maturing a more slowly than I would have expected.
It is important to understand that compost is not a nitrogen-rich fertilizer. This is especially important for annual crops like vegetables. These crops require a lot of quickly available nitrogen. When compost is made, either at home or by a commercial facility, most of the nitrogen is lost in the composting process. In fact, if the material is not completely composted, applying it to the soil without added nitrogen can actually result in a nitrogen tie-up of what you already had there.
The soil microorganisms gobble up your nitrogen to complete the composting process. This is not to say compost is bad to add. It has a positive impact on soil structure and will, after repeated applications, be able to “bank” some N and other important minerals for your plants. It also improves the biological life of the soil which is important for disease and insect suppression. But you will need to add N in relatively available forms to perk up your vegetables and annual flowers.
Colorado blue spruce tops are showing feeding injury from the white pine weevil. This is an annual problem on spruce until the trees finally get high enough to out run these insects. Control is difficult at best. It does change the shape of the trees from a Christmas tree form to one that is more like a wigwam.
Pruning figs
These glorious fruits should be more widely planted. In severe winters, figs may freeze back to ground level but re-sprout vigorously the next spring. Normally, they come through winters unscathed.
Pruning figs is a puzzle. They bear their fruit, at least in our climate, on growth produced the previous season. If you prune hard to control shape in the winter, you may cut off most of the fruit buds. If you wait to prune after fruiting in the summer, you may soft growth that will not be cold hardy in the winter. It is possible to do some pinching during the early summer.
The best advice seems to be to prune in February but not to prune the whole tree hard. Pick an area you wish to prune (either for size control or to stimulate branching or both) and go at it. The pruned part of the tree will probably not bear much fruit that summer. However, since you have left most of the tree, you should have enough figs. Pruning this way over a couple of years and then repeated should bring the tree into good form.
Food preservation Questions? OSU Extension Service has answers
Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying. Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions. You can find free publications at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. If you have questions, phone the office at 503-397-3462.
Pressure canners with a dial gauge need to be tested every year before you use them for accuracy. Canning with a gauge that is not accurate can result in under-processing of home canned foods, which is unsafe. The OSU Extension office can test your dial gauges for free. Please follow these instructions when you bring in your canner.
Call our office to make an appointment with Jenny in advance. 503-397-3462
You can also drop your canner lid off to have it tested without an appointment. But, please be prepared to leave it for two to three days to be tested. We will call when it is ready to pick up.
Make sure the canner lid is clean of dust and residue before bringing it in. Gauges can be left attached to the lid.
The gauge will be tested using calibrated equipment. You will receive a completed pressure gauge test report and printed canning information, if needed.
If you are concerned about your pressure gauge, but are unable to bring it in for testing, we recommend that you convert your dial gauge to use a 3-piece weighted pressure regulator for canning. See the manufacturers’ website for information and how to order the weights.
Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living)
