This is the time to consider planting peas for early fresh-eating (both edible pod and shell peas) and preserving (just shell peas). Here are some ideas that will help get them started. First, while they need moisture, they don’t like supper-soaked soils.
A raised bed improves drainage and can help. Second, while they will geminate in fairly cold soil temperatures, they will take much longer to do so. The longer they sit in the ground, the more likely they may be consumed by soil fungi, insects, slugs, or all three. With a soil temperature of 41°F, it will take 36 days for pea seedlings to emerge; at 50° F, they emerge in 13 days. This dramatically reduces seedling losses and gets you to eating them much sooner. Onions planted from seed, another early spring crop, show a similar germination response to soil temperatures. In fact, anything you plant now will benefit from warmer soils.
The easiest way to create these temperatures (and maybe to reduce water-saturated soil beds) is to put up a cloche made of 12-guage wire hoops or some kind of sturdy wire fencing (see picture) and cover it with clear plastic. Leave it in place for several weeks. Buy a soil thermometer and check the temps. Or just put your hand on the soil. You generally can tell when it is time to plant. When they are 50°s or more, plant. Leave plastic on the cloche until seedlings emerge.
If there is a clear, 60+ degree day like we had last Saturday, open the plastic up on the side to allow ventilation. Then, put it back down before dusk. Once the seedlings emerge, remove the plastic and replace it with row cover. It doesn’t have to be opened up on hot days. Water as needed and bait for slugs before peas emerge. Sadly, slugs like the warmth of the cloches.
If you are growing peas that need a trellis, remove the cloche and put up the trellis when the plants start putting out tendrils and look ready to climb.
Peas can be planted every two weeks up through about early August. As days get shorter, peas are less likely to mature.
Most modern pea varieties (both edible pod and shelling peas) have resistance to the enation virus. This virus is vectored by aphids and is impossible to stop. It was the main reason growing peas well into summer was discouraging years ago. The virus weakens the vines and distorts the pods to the point that they or their peas inside were inedible. Heirloom varieties do not have this resistance and, for plantings past April 1, are probably as mistake in most summers unless you live in an isolated space with little aphid activity. Breeding for enation resistance was a significant success of the Oregon State University (go Beavs) pea breeding program in the mid-1960s.
Events
Master Gardener Training: We are still unsure whether it is possible to hold a live class this spring. It won’t start in February but might get started mid-March or later. It will be in St. Helens if we have it. COVID is so challenging. Call 503-397-3462 or email us for updates or to be on a notification list if interested.
Grafting workshop: The class will be held in person at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens on Saturday, February 26. Cost is $20 for five apple rootstocks and scions to graft onto them. Most people end up with four and often five new apple trees. Time will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Class will be limited to the first 15 people that contact us due to safety issues with knives used in grafting. Masks will be required.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Association tree sale is back. On Saturday March 12, Columbia County Small Woodlands Association will hold its 23rd annual tree sale. The sale begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Oil (Pacific Pride) parking lot in St. Helens on Hwy. 30. The address is 845 N Columbia River Highway.
Twenty-two different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be available for purchase. Prices range from $1.50 to $6. They will also have bags of Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, and coast redwood available for purchase. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment. As always buyers are advised to come early for best selection.
Row covers available again: Our material this year is lighter (1 oz. vs, 2 oz.) than what we had over the last several years. More light will go through these covers for faster plant growth underneath the cover. It will still provide at least four to six degrees of frost protection.
The lighter weight will allow it to be installed directly over most transplants or emerging seeds without any frame. But you can also build small hoop houses (cloches) to support it. The row cover will need to be held down on the edges to keep wind from blowing it off. Row cover width is seven feet and will be cut into 50- or 100-foot lengths (or more on request). Cost will be $28/100 feet, $14/50 feet.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Masks are still required inside.
- Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications are available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.