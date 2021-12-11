The variation in topography in Columbia County has a profound impact on low temperatures. Generally, the higher you are, the colder it will be. However, to add to the confusion, areas exposed to gorge winds often experience a layering of warm and cold air masses leading to warmer temperatures than you might otherwise expect based on elevation alone. Narrow valley floors tend to accumulate cold air. That is what makes the Chapman area so treacherous during a cold snap.
Plants start to harden off for winter in response to cooler temperatures and the shorter days of fall. Leaves export their nutrients down into the root system, trunk, and branches. Leaf chlorophyll breaks down revealing some of the yellow to red pigments below. Cell layers form at the junction of the leaf and twig which then weaken, allowing the leaves to fall off the tree. Within the woody parts of the tree, cells accumulate sugars that act as cold-protecting antifreeze.
This cold acclimation process takes time. Some plants move through the cycle fairly quickly, others more slowly. It’s all in their genes. Temperatures below 25 degrees F that show up in mid-November will often cause more injury than the same temperatures in December or January. However, if we get warm weather in January and very cold weather in February, plants will be coming out of dormancy and damage can be immense. In the last week of January, 1991, we had temperatures in the high 60s but a week later, the “Arctic Express” hit with single digit temperature readings. It wasn’t pretty.
Wind-chill readings mean something to animals and birds (and us) but have no direct meaning for plants. But drying wind combined with sunny but bitterly cold days can desiccate plants. Make sure young plants with modest root systems have enough moisture. So far this fall, that hasn’t been a problem.
The best ways to prevent cold winter injury are:
Buy reliably hardy plants and put them in the right location. St. Helens and Scappoose are in are in hardiness zone 8a or b. Vernonia is still zone 7b. The higher the number, the less likely a particular area will experience intense cold conditions (temperatures in the teens or below).
Know the zone adaptability of trees and shrubs you buy. The Sunset Garden Book is a good reference for hardiness information though they use a slightly different “zone” number system.
Keep plants watered if they are under eves or it has been very dry.
Protect container plants in cold weather. Roots don’t acclimate to cold and are very vulnerable in containers. Consider bringing containers into a cool garage during extreme weather. Row covers, or blankets may help containers in frosts like we recently had but are less effective during sustained cold weather.
Keep your Christmas tree fresh
If you buy a tree directly from any of our great local Christmas tree growers or purchase one from a lot, the care you give the tree when you get it home is very important to the quality and safety of your tree. Cut trees can be left outside in a shady, moist spot for a number of days prior to bringing them into homes. If freshly cut, immersing the base in a 5-gallon bucket of water is a good idea. When you bring the tree into the house, it will waken from dormancy and quickly start pulling a lot of water up through the cut trunk and out through the needles.
Buy a tree stand with a deep well that holds lots of water. Make a fresh cut in the trunk and then place your tree in the stand. Fill the stand with water and check the water twice a day for the first several days. To keep the tree fresh, never let the tree run short of water, especially in the first ten days. Avoid placing the tree next to a heat register, base-board or especially, a wood stove. If the tree really dries (it has dry, brittle needles), it is a fire hazard and should be removed from the home as soon as possible. Most trees will last well into the New Year if properly cared for.
Important notes
• The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Masks are still required inside.
• Planning for an OSU Master Gardener class next spring
We are actively planning for an in-person OSU Master Gardener class starting next February. The class would most likely be held in St. Helens on Monday, during the day, for about 10 weeks. If you think you might be interested, let us know. Call Sonia Reagan or myself (Chip Bubl) at 503-397-3462. Your statement of interest doesn’t commit you to anything but will give us some idea if people are ready to return to in person classes. If COVID mutations are still nasty, it might have to be a digital only class.
• Donate produce and/or cash to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
