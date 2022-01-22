Soon, it will be time to start vegetable plants in your greenhouse, cold frame, or even a sunny indoor room. Trays for vegetables started indoors need to be moved outside when possible during the day to keep them from getting “leggy.”
Vegetables are started at different times depending on the species tolerance to cool conditions and light frosts. For example, cabbage family plants are generally tolerant of temperatures down to 28° F once they have gotten to a certain size and have been hardened off. They can be started now in a warm space. Hardening off means taking your transplants out of the greenhouse environment for several hours per day prior to transplanting. They are placed in indirect light and allowed to adjust to cooler conditions. Plants develop a thicker leaf cuticle and resistance to wind. A week of hardening is often enough.
After transplanting, vegetables can be protected by hot caps, floating row covers (a gauzy fabric that traps some heat – see below) or plastic cloches. Plastic cloches add more heat but must be opened and closed to avoid “cooking” the transplants on sunny days. That is not necessary with row cover cloches.
Tomatoes and other sub-tropical vegetables require more care. They cannot stand frosts and need more heat. Peppers are very intolerant of cold soils. Tomatoes are usually started in late-March for transplant out by mid-May. Peppers should be started two weeks later for early June transplanting.
It helps to preheat the soil before transplanting (or seeding for that matter) by putting clear plastic over the soil. This can raise the soil temperature from 45° to 65-70° in a matter of two or three days.
These averages represent the 90% certainty that the last spring temperatures will occur by that date. These dates do not represent climate change data that indicates the last spring frost date should be eight days earlier and the first fall frost date (not shown) eight days later.
Many people use the 50% average which usually backs the last spring 32° temperature about three weeks earlier or the first fall one also about three weeks earlier. I think the St. Helens and Scappoose area track well with the Portland station but as we go into the higher locations, Hillsboro data becomes more accurate. Vernonia is significantly different on both ends of the growing season, i.e. later last spring frost and earlier first fall frost. Clatskanie is generally cooler overall but with frost dates between Astoria and Portland.
Row covers available again
Interest in row covers continues to increase. For those of you that missed the buzz, row covers are made from a gauzy fabric. Our material this year is lighter (1 oz. vs. 2oz.) than what we had over the last several years. The width is seven feet and will be cut to 50- or 100-foot lengths (or more on request). Cost will be $28/100 feet. Row covers are used in vegetable production on farms and home gardens.
Events
Master Gardener Training
We are still unsure whether it is possible to hold a live class this spring. It won’t start in February but might get started mid-March or later. It will be in St. Helens if we have it. COVID is so challenging. Call (503-397-3462) or email us for updates or to be on a notification list if interested.
Grafting workshop
The class will be held in person at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens on Saturday, Feb. 26. Cost is $20 for five apple rootstocks and scions to graft onto them. Most people end up with four and often five new apple trees. Time will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Class will be limited to the first 15 people that contact us due to safety issues with knives used in grafting. Masks will be required.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Association tree sale
On Saturday March 12, Columbia County Small Woodlands Association will hold its 23rd annual tree sale. The sale begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Oil (Pacific Pride) parking lot in St. Helens at 845 N Columbia River Highway. Twenty-two different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be available for purchase. Prices range from $1.50 to $6. We will also have bags of Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, and coast redwood available for purchase. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment. As always buyers are advised to come early for best selection.
