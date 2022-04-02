It has been wet. This is the first time in a number of years we have actually exceeded our “rain year” average. Gardeners are discovering seeps and springs where none had ever been seen before.
The new wet areas could be a natural process since water moves mysteriously underground. But you also should consider if anything has been done to affect the drainage patterns. Are gutters carrying water to an appropriate discharge place? Is a drainage ditch not functioning as well as in the past? Is there a septic tank and/or field issue? Has a new house been built above you and changed the larger scale drainage patterns?
Drainage concerns can be complicated to assess and fix but now is the right time to make notes and begin to consider solutions if they are needed. There are plants that thrive in low areas. Some “seep tolerant” native plants include all the small willows, red osier dogwood, and western red cedar. Many of these plants are for sale at the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council’s native plant sale noted below.
The migratory hummingbirds have returned. There are some plants in bloom for them, but we are behind normal bloom times this year, so a bit of hummingbird nectar would help get them past any cold period. The formula for a quart of nectar is three cups of water and ¾ cup of white sugar. I microwave the water to just below boiling and then add the sugar and stir to dissolve. It needs to be cooled before using and refrigerated between uses. Also, clean the feeders often.
Consider painting the trunks of newly planted trees white. When buying a tree, we think about where it is best suited in relation to ultimate size, shade tolerance, soils it prefers. Then we make every effort to develop a good planting hole (much wider than deep) to encourage rapid root development. But one thing easy to forget is that young trees are very susceptible to sun scald (winter) or sunburn (summer). Their bark at this stage is thin and vulnerable.
In summer, direct sun on the southwest side of the tree in the late afternoon of a very hot day can “cook” the cambial tissue under the bark. We will be seeing the results of last year’s end of June heat bomb this year as young trees crack along the afternoon exposed side. A similar event can happen in the winter on very cold, clear days when there is snow and the sun reflects off the snow and onto the bark in late afternoon. The warmth causes the tissues to break dormancy, which are then are damaged when the temperatures drop rapidly at sunset. The classic symptom for both scald and sunburn is split bark on the south/southwest side.
The best way to prevent this problem is to coat the trunk with white latex paint. It will redirect both the snow-reflected winter sun and the direct summer sun. The paint will last several years or more and can be reapplied.
Events
Local Bee Group meetings
On Saturday, April 2, the Bee Group will host a full-day Bee Class from 9 a.m. to noon indoors at the Extension office in St. Helens and in the afternoon with bee hives. Cost is $50 which will also give you a year membership in the group. Register at columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com.
At 6 p.m. Thursday April 7 there will be a free zoom event with Paul Stromberg, President of Portland Metro Beekeepers. He will talk on queen rearing for backyard beekeepers and as a sideline commercial beekeepers. To get the Zoom link, email columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council’s Native Plant Sale April 9
Join the Watershed Council at their Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the SBWC nursery, located behind Scappoose High School. Look for signs – go east on SE High School Way and turn into the parking lot between the high school and the school ball field areas. This is their semi-annual event to get you ready for spring and summer planting. They have lots of new plants at great prices – all native to our area. Staff and volunteers are available to help chose plants suggest gardening ideas and provide information on establishing and maintaining native vegetation. For more information see https://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/native-plant-nursery.
The Columbia County Home and Garden Show
The Columbia County Home and Garden Show presented by The Chronicle and sponsored by InRoads Credit Union returns April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. There will be guest speakers, vendors and many displays. See more at thechronicleonline.com.
The Columbia County Master Gardeners™ Spring Fair
This event will also return after two years. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. There will 3,000 tomato plants, peppers, and garden related items by other vendors. It will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds since St. Helens High School is undergoing major renovations.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ Click on publications and start exploring.
