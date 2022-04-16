The cold, rainy weather has helped with drought-caused low soil moisture and fire concerns. For that, we are thankful. But it couldn’t have come at a worse time for some plants.
I am concerned about pollination. As I write this, apples are starting to bloom, plums and cherries are at peak bloom and my quince trees are just getting started. Between the rain and cold temperatures, our mason and honey bees will have to show a lot of fortitude for us to have a good fruit crop. There could be a lot of June fruit drop due to incomplete pollination and/or fruit disease pressure.
As plants leaf out, the fungi and bacteria that attack them multiply. The only thing that might hold them back a bit is that temperatures are so low. Many need 50-degrees or more daily average to really get going. That isn’t in the current forecast with night temperatures below 40°F. If the rainy pattern persists and average daily temperatures get warmer, we will see black spot on roses, apple scab, dogwood anthracnose, and numerous other disease problems.
Roses and apples/pears/cherries will benefit from preventative spraying. Herbaceous plants are not immune. Witness peony botrytis blight and iris leaf spots. The ideal spring weather is a day of rain and two or three dry days. That slows the disease pressure but maintains soil moisture.
In addition, don’t get too excited about planting vegetables unless you have raised beds.
With soil temperatures in the 45-degree range, seeds and/or transplants will need special heat-retaining row covers to get them off to a good start. Clear plastic mini-hoop structures can work but if is sunny, transplants can “cook” if not fully opened up for that day. Row covers do not need to be removed.
Finally, be alert for slugs and field mice. They can do a lot of damage to young seedlings or transplants in one night. Bait for slugs and put out mouse traps for voles under the plant protecting structures. Vole numbers continue to be quite high.
Transplanting root-bound trees
This is the month when volumes of plants are moved from nurseries to yards. Most woody plants (trees and shrubs) are sold in containers. The plant you buy may have been in the pot anywhere from two to four years. It is not uncommon to find plants that are quite root bound. Those plants have circling large roots or perhaps roots with big kinks.
Unfortunately, root-bound plants may take a long time to move into the surrounding soil that you want them to live in. As their tops develop but the roots do not, they can be killed during periods of warm weather. A surprising number of trees that fail to thrive are found to have never grown into the soil at all.
Can you re-invigorate a root system before you plant the tree or shrub? You can, if you follow this advice: take the plant out of the container and then washing all the soil or planting media off the roots. This can be done in a wheelbarrow. Straighten as many roots as you can. Then take a look at all the roots. Look for roots that are circling or kinked and try to cut back to places where you can straighten the growth out. Keep the roots moist as you do this and try to be in the shade. As much as 70% of a root system can be thoughtfully cut and still have the tree perform nicely.
Before you start the root pruning, dig a nice hole for the tree that is wide but not deep. Once the tree is ready to go in, create a mound in the center of the hole onto which you can place the plant and distribute the roots around the mound. Back-fill the hole with the soil from the site. Firm the back-filled soil with your hands or by gentle watering to remove air pockets. Mulch the tree and hole with four inches of good compost and any of the potting mix you removed from the roots earlier. Keep the mulch at least six inches from the trunk of the tree to reduce vole (field mice) damage.
You can add a little nitrogen to the surface. Remember to control any invading weeds and especially keep the planting watered throughout the summer and into fall.
Events
The Columbia County Home & Garden Show
The Home and Garden show returns to the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24. There will be guest speakers, including a number of garden speakers, and many displays.
The Columbia County Master Gardeners™ Spring Fair
This spring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds this year. There will 3,000 tomato plants, peppers, and garden related items by other vendors.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully open.
- Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.