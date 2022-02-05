Gardeners prune trees and shrubs to restrain growth, remove diseased or damaged limbs, to improve fruiting and flowering and to develop better air circulation within the plant. This year, snow damage may require that some renovation pruning be done.
A couple of concepts will help you prune more successfully. First, get a good book on the subject. Many shrubs are grown for their flowers and you have to know on what “age” of wood the flowers are produced. Spring flowering shrubs are not pruned now but right after they have bloomed. Some may need a good mix of two and three-year-old wood to produce fruit or flowers.
The best cut is one that ends just before another branch. This is called a thinning cut. It can result in fewer buds “breaking” and therefore less “sucker” pruning the following year. In contrast, a heading cut (which ends in the middle of a stem) tends to force a lot of suckers.
On large cuts, try to locate the branch collar. This is a slight swelling where the branch joins the main trunk. Cut just to the outside of the collar. The wound should heal much faster.
Most shade trees should only be pruned to accentuate their natural shape. Some trees, like dogwoods and hawthorns tend to get brushy inside. Thinning out excess foliage will contribute to the health of the tree. Fruit trees, however, are pruned for fruit and ease of picking. Their shape is not natural at all.
Finally, get some sharp tools and keep them sharp. We generally don’t worry about wound dressings on cuts less than 1” and larger cuts are best treated with exterior white latex paint if you feel the need to do something.
Row covers available again
Interest in row covers continues to increase. For those of you that missed the buzz, row covers are made from a gauzy fabric. Our material this year is lighter (1 oz. vs. 2 oz.) than what we had over the last several years. This should be very useful for most gardeners. More light will go through these covers for faster plant growth underneath the cover. It will still provide at least four to six degrees of frost protection.
The lighter weight will allow it to be installed directly over most transplants or emerging seeds without any frame. But you can also build hoop houses (cloches) to support it. The row cover will need to be held down on the edges to keep wind from blowing it off. Row cover width is seven feet and will be cut into 50- or 100-foot lengths (or more on request). Cost will be $28/100 feet and $14/50 feet. Row covers are used in vegetable production on farms and home gardens.
Events
- Master Gardener Training
We are still unsure whether it is possible to hold a live class this spring. It won’t start in February but might get started mid-March or later. It will be in St. Helens if we have it. COVID is so challenging. Call 503-397-3462 or email us for updates or to be on a notification list if interested.
- Grafting workshop
The class will be held in person at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens on Saturday, Feb. 26. Cost is $20 for five apple rootstocks and scions to graft onto them. Most people end up with four and often five new apple trees. Time will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Class will be limited to the first 15 people that contact us due to safety issues with knives used in grafting. Masks will be required.
- Columbia County Small Woodlands Association tree sale
On Saturday, March 12, Columbia County Small Woodlands Association will hold its 23rd annual tree sale. The sale begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Oil (Pacific Pride) parking lot at 845 N Columbia River Highway. 32 different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be available for purchase. Prices range from $1.50 to $6. They will also have bags of Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, and coast redwood available for purchase. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment. As always buyers are advised to come early for best selection.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Mask are still required inside.
- Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.