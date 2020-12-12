I have taught a lot of vegetable gardening classes over the last 40+ years in Extension.
I found that the most important motivations for gardeners are food freshness and quality, the ability to grow types of vegetables that you can’t find in a store, the desire to grow food for friends, family, and food banks, and a pure love of gardening. When I ask them if they can save money by growing their own, they will usually respond in one of several ways, i.e. yes, lots; no way, it costs a lot to garden; or yes, once I learned what I was doing.
I think the last answer is telling. It takes time to learn how to do anything of value well. Once that learning is in place, mistakes decrease and productivity rises fairly dramatically. That is when you can best take the measure of gardening and what it can offer, economically and otherwise.
An economist would view gardening through several lenses. The first question they would ask is “what would it cost to replace from the grocery store what you use from your garden?” This calculation is reasonably straightforward. For example, if you harvested 100 pounds of onions from the garden and were able to consume 90 pounds before some rotted in storage you could compute a grocery store value: 90 x $.80/ = $72.00 worth of onions.
But it doesn’t stop there. To get that $72, you had to work and when you got paid, at the end of the day, you are probably taking home about 75 cents for every dollar earned after taxes, workman’s comp. Thus, to spend $72 on onions you had to earn (before taxes and other deductions) $72 x $1.33 = $96.
After the costs of sets, fertilizer, etc. which could total roughly $20 (water bills are a big variable), the difference between cost and avoided grocery expense is your return to your own labor and skills. It effectively adds to the household income, it isn’t taxable, it is a lot more fun and cost effective than watching television, and it is healthier to boot. What a deal!
The second economic test would look at the amount and value of produce you actually eat per square foot planted. If your goal was to replace some of what you buy and if space, time, and/or water were limiting, you would concentrate your efforts on growing those vegetables that have a combination of reasonably high yield/square foot, fairly fast growth cycle, easier to grow, perhaps fewer insect pests, and have fairly high grocery store replacement costs. Some of the best vegetables in this test include:
- Greens like collards, chard, kale, lettuce, arugula, etc.
- Green onions
- Radishes
- Carrots, beets, and other root crops
- Garlic and onions
- Specialty potatoes
- Tomatoes, esp cherry and smaller types
- All the annual herbs like basil, cilantro, and parsley
- Woody perennial herbs like thyme, bay, rosemary, etc. as part of your permanent landscape
- Zucchini
- Possibly pole beans
Winter squash like butternut would make the list for many gardeners because they are easy to grow, they can be stored for winter use, and don’t take huge amounts of water if you drip irrigate. They do take a lot of space but if you have it, they make some sense.
A final look might combine nutrition with some of the cost replacement ideas. Cornell University Extension released a “nutrition garden” 40+ years ago. And no surprise, it looks a lot like the list above. If you want a copy of their 10’ x 10’ (now well-aged) garden plan, email me directly at the address below and I will send it to you.
Apples really are good for you
This should come as no surprise to this audience, but apples appear to be a health power-house. Research done in laboratories in Cornell University show that apples have both anti-oxidant and strong indications of anti-cancer benefits.
While the vitamin C in apples is important, there are lots of other compounds, called phytochemicals, which appear to do most of the heavy lifting relative to the health benefits.
These compounds, described for the chemists in the audience as polyphenols and flavanoids, were extracted from apple flesh and skin and used against human cancer cells in laboratory tests. Test results were very encouraging. One interesting fact is that the apple skin contained a significant portion of these biologically active compounds. Of equal interest is that when the compounds are isolated and tested individually, they were not as effective as the complex mixture of phytochemicals found together in the apple.
With apples somewhat cheaper this year and the “home remedy” value of apples on the verge of being confirmed by research, there is no reason not to eat them at least once a day.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
