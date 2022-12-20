Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Environmental Quality Commission has adopted rules to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon to be zero emissions by 2035.

The commission is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Known as Advanced Clean Cars II , the set of rules builds on regulations in place since 2005 that have laid the groundwork for the increase in automakers providing zero emission vehicles - full battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell - to the market. Oregon has been a national leader in zero emission vehicle sales over the past several years.

Electrical Vehicles in Oregon

Oregon's Zero Emission rule will ban gas-powered vehicles in favor of electrical and hybrid vehicles.
0
0
0
0
1


Online Poll

Would you like to see a white Christmas this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.