It’s summer which means it’s time to get outside, and in that spirit The Columbia City Community Library is inviting the community to take a “Literary Walk in the Park” through the city’s ten beautiful public parks.
Posted in each of the parks are one or two literary quotations chosen to reflect the unique nature of each park. Visitors are encouraged to search out these passages and note their authors on a game sheet. During the Columbia City Celebration on September 14, entrants who have successfully found all of the quotes will be eligible for prizes.
Game sheets and maps can be obtained at the Columbia City Community Library, Columbia City Hall, or on the library website at www.freewebs.co/cccomlibrary.
The summer activity is sponsored by the Friends of the Columbia City Community Library through a generous grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition.
The library is an all volunteer, self-funded library providing free library services to everyone in Columbia County.
For more information, or to volunteer for one of our community projects, please contact the library at ccclibrary@live.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.