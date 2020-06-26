Commuters in Columbia County who rely on the Cornelius Pass will have to seek alternative routes for ten weeks beginning July 13.
NW Cornelius Pass Road will close to through traffic between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard in mid-July, with a target date of Monday, July 13, according to new details released by Multnomah County.
Road users will need to use alternate routes for an estimated 10 weeks while contractor Wildish Standard Paving completes safety improvements on the road. The road is scheduled to reopen in late September.
What will be done
This steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road has a long history of crashes. Work this summer will realign the two-lane road to reduce sharp curves at two locations. Last year the contractor completed other safety improvements in the corridor, including all work south of NW Skyline Blvd.
When the road is closed to through traffic, access will be maintained for local residents and emergency services. The contractor will set up a hard road closure just north of NW 8th Ave. where a culvert that carries a creek under the road will be replaced.
No vehicles will be able to pass that point for several months. The second work location is at the sharp S curves north of NW Skyline Blvd., where the road will be realigned. Flaggers will direct traffic through the S curves when one lane is closed.
Alternate routes for through traffic
- Cars, Pickup Trucks and Motorcycles
From Highway 30 take NW Newberry Road and NW Skyline Blvd. to NW Cornelius Pass Road to Washington County. A temporary traffic signal at NW Newberry Road will allow traffic to safely turn left onto Highway 30. This detour is shorter than in 2019, since work south of Skyline is complete.
- Trucks
From Highway 30 take I-405 south to Highway 26 west.
- Trucks Carrying Hazardous Loads
These trucks cannot use the Highway 26 tunnel in Portland. The detour is longer, taking I-5 south to Highway 217 north to Highway 26 west.
- Road users are encouraged to:
- Allow more time for their trip, due to congestion on detour routes.
- Be alert for other road users, including cyclists, on alternate routes in the west hills. These rural roads are narrow, steep and winding with limited sight distance.
- Avoid NW Logie Trail Road, which has a steep section that is too narrow for two vehicles to pass. NW Logie Trail Road will be closed to through traffic while NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed, but will remain open to residents.
Funding history
The Oregon Legislature provided funds for the $5.65 million project. The Legislature also directed that the section of NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Highway 26 be transferred to the Oregon Department of Transportation after the project is completed. For information about the transfer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/CornPassTransfer.
For information about this summer’s construction and to sign up for project updates, visit www.multco.us/cornpass.
