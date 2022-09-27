Children have the opportunity to trick-or-treat up and down Columbia Boulevard during the 2nd annual Boulevard Trick-or-Treat to be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Local businesses hand out candy to the visiting children.
The City of St. Helens is dressed up in all things Halloween and in the spirit of the season with several festive events ahead.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Big Halloween Parade returns with a variety of themed-floats that will assemble at Milton Way and Columbia Boulevard. Organizers expect approximately 50 floats, various groups and individuals will participate.
The Boulevard Trick-or-Treat, an event that started last year engaging children and businesses along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, is back. Watch for children along the boulevard beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
A nearly 100-year tradition, the Little Trick or Treaters Costume Parade, presented by The Chronicle and sponsored by the St. Helens Grocery Outlet, is also part of Halloweentown 2022. The Oct. 29 parade assembles at 12:30 p.m. at 1st and S. Helens Street and begins at 1 p.m. and travels down S. 1st to Cowlitz Street to the riverfront. Children and their families are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and bring a bag for trick-or-treating.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is holding its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road, St. Helens. Trunk-or-Treat is one of several ways for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with the community, particularly the youth, and to build positive relationships, according to CCSO. Games and activities are planned at the Trunk-or-Treat.
In the September 28 print edition of The Chronicle, look for a special section offering more events and activities during The Spirit of Halloweentown in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.