The City of St. Helens is dressed up in all things Halloween and in the spirit of the season with several festive events ahead.

The Big Halloween Parade

The Big Halloween Parade 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Columbia Boulevard and Milton Way and travels down Columbia Boulevard to the riverfront in St. Helens.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Big Halloween Parade returns with a variety of themed-floats that will assemble at Milton Way and Columbia Boulevard. Organizers expect approximately 50 floats, various groups and individuals will participate.

Boulevard Trick-or-Treat

Children have the opportunity to trick-or-treat up and down Columbia Boulevard during the 2nd annual Boulevard Trick-or-Treat to be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Local businesses hand out candy to the visiting children.

The Boulevard Trick-or-Treat, an event that started last year engaging children and businesses along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, is back. Watch for children along the boulevard beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 28.

Little Trick or Treaters Costume Parade

The annual and original Little Trick or Treaters Costume Parade presented by The Chronicle and sponsored by the St. Helens Grocery Outlet begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1st and St. Helens Street.
