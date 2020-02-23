The St. Helens City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, for an informal Goal Setting Retreat. The public is welcome to attend and observe, however, no public comments will be taken.
The meeting will be held in the St. Helens Council Chambers at City Hall, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, Plaza entrance.
Follow the developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
