The St. Helens Senior Center raised $8,000 at its first ever auction, which is planned as an annual event.

Donated Auction Items

St. Helens Senior Center Activities Coordinator Lynda Heller showed items that were donated for the auction.

The auction was held to promote the center’s support of people most vulnerable to food insecurity. Proceeds will go toward sponsoring the Senior Nutrition & Pleasure Program and the Congregate and Home-Delivered Meals Programs.

The center serves over 160 families through the cities of St. Helens and Scappoose and is growing, Senior Center activities coordinator Lynda Heller said.

