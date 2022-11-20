The St. Helens Senior Center raised $8,000 at its first ever auction, which is planned as an annual event.
The auction was held to promote the center’s support of people most vulnerable to food insecurity. Proceeds will go toward sponsoring the Senior Nutrition & Pleasure Program and the Congregate and Home-Delivered Meals Programs.
The center serves over 160 families through the cities of St. Helens and Scappoose and is growing, Senior Center activities coordinator Lynda Heller said.
“Participating and bidding on these fantastic high-class items in the auction will aid in the Senior Center’s ability to proceed with this important work, granting our local seniors and serviced customers to well-balanced and nutritious meals,” she said. “Together we can continue to enhance all-around community-based food security.”
The St. Helens Senior Center is located at 375 S 15th Street in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.