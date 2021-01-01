Cigarette and tobacco taxes along with a new tax on inhalant delivery products takes effect Jan. 1 in Oregon.
The tax increases follow the voter approved passage of Measure 108 in the November general election , the public will see the following changes beginning Jan. 1:
- The cigarette tax will increase by $2 per pack of 20 and $2.50 per pack of 25.
- Little cigars, collectively weighing less than 3 pounds per 1,000, will be taxed as cigarettes, will require an Oregon cigarette tax stamp, and must be sold in sealed packages of at least 20.
- Inhalant delivery systems, such as vaping and e-cigarette products, will be taxed at a rate of 65% of the wholesale purchase price.
- The cap on the tax on cigars increases from 50 cents to $1.
The cigarette tax increase is projected to raise nearly $135 million in annual revenue, according to projections from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Tobacconomics.
The new revenue will provide access to health care on the Oregon Health Plan at a time when health care coverage is critical, and fund the state’s tobacco prevention and cessation programs to help people quit tobacco successfully, according to ACS CAN.
Revenue produced by the tax changes will be used by the Oregon Health Authority to fund healthcare coverage for low-income families, including mental health services, and public health programs, including programs addressing tobacco - and nicotine - related disease.
For more information about the Oregon cigarette and tobacco tax law changes, interested parties can call 503-945-8120 or email spa.help@oregon.gov.
