Prices at the pumps have increased nearly a dime a gallon in the past few days in St. Helens and across Columbia County.
For the week, the national average adds a penny to $2.19 a gallon. The Oregon average edges up half a cent to $2.67, according to the latest price survey by Oregon/Idaho AAA.
Price impact
Two storms have given a one-two punch to the Gulf of Mexico, shutting down crude oil production in the region.
Laura has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to hammer the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday as a Category 3 storm. Marco made landfall in Louisiana on Monday evening as a tropical storm and was downgraded to a tropical depression.
According to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, approximately 82 percent, or 1.5 million b/d, of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shuttered ahead of the storms and 281 (44%) platforms evacuated. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also tracks disruptions due to active storms.
“If platforms and rigs remain offline for an extended amount of time, supplies could tighten and gas prices could rise," Oregon/Idaho AAA public affairs director Marie Dodds said. "However, gasoline and oil stocks in the U.S. are at healthy levels, so if production resumes relatively quickly, we likely won’t see dramatic price spikes at the pumps."
Year-over-year, U.S. gasoline stocks are at a 10 million surplus while demand sits 1.3 million b/d less. People continue to drive less because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S refinery utilization rates continue to hover at 80%.
By the numbers
Oregon is one of 44 states where prices are within three cents of last week’s averages. Kentucky (+7 cents) has the largest weekly increase. Indiana (-5 cents) has the largest week-over-week decrease.
For the 11th week in a row, Hawaii ($3.24) and California ($3.23) are the only two states in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Mississippi ($1.85) and Louisiana ($1.87). This is the 23rd week in a row that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon. In all, 11 states are below that benchmark, down from 13 a week ago.
Oregon is one of 12 states where prices are basically the same as a month ago (within half a cent of the month-ago average). The national average is half a cent more and the Oregon average is 2/10ths of a cent more than a month ago. This is tied for the smallest month-over-month increase in the nation. Utah (+16 cents) has the largest monthly increase in the country. Colorado (-7 cents) has the smallest.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have lower prices now than a year ago. The national average is 40 cents less and the Oregon average is 39 cents less than a year ago. This is the 32nd-largest yearly drop in the nation. Connecticut (-58 cents) has the largest year-over-year decline. Colorado (-16 cents) has the smallest.
Most expensive
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation with every state in the region except Arizona in the top 10.
Hawaii is most expensive for the 37th week in a row. California, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and Alaska round out the top 6. Arizona is 13th. Oregon falls to fifth most expensive spending one week at fourth.
Hawaii and California are the only two states in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon.
Like most other regions, the West Coast region is seeing little movement in gas prices for the week. Washington (+2 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the region.
According to EIA’s latest weekly report, total gas stocks in the region increased from 28.54 million bbl to 29.12 million bbl last week. This should help keep pump prices in check in the region this week.
Oil market dynamics
Crude prices moved lower to end last week due in part to a stronger U.S. dollar. Additionally, domestic crude prices decreased despite EIA’s weekly report revealing that total domestic inventories decreased by 1.6 million bbl last week, lowering total stocks to 512.5 million bbl. For this week, crude prices could increase, depending on the impact of Hurricane Laura. If crude production continues to decrease and stays offline for an extended period, crude prices could increase as supply tightens.
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 48 cents to settle at $42.34 per barrel. At the end of Monday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 28 cents to settle at $42.62 per barrel. Today crude is trading around $43, same as a week ago. Crude prices are up about four percent in the last month and are about $12 less than a year ago.
