If you make minimum wage in Oregon, you should be getting a pay raise on July 1, that is when the next boost in pay is to take effect.
The new rates are $11.50 per hour in non-urban areas, $12 per hour in standard counties, including Columbia County, and $13.25 per hour in the Portland metro area.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor has developed an interactive map to find the minimum wage for your county or metropolitan area. Typically, you should be paid the wage for the county where you work 50% or more of your hours each week. If you travel for work, your employer can pay you the rate in each county worked.
See the map, and find out more at, https://www.oregon.gov/boli/workers/Pages/minimum-wage.aspx
Enacted by the 2016 Oregon Legislature, Senate Bill 1532 establishes a series of annual minimum wage rate increases beginning July 1, 2016 through July 1, 2022, according to information provided by Oregon State University.
Beginning July 1, 2023, the minimum wage rate will be indexed to inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a figure published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.