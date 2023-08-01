Food Carts

The construction site off Southwest Old Portland road will soon be home to a variety of dining options for Scappoose and St. Helens. 

 

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The owners of the Big Food Cart and Brew food cart pod in St. Helens have broken ground on a project that would bring a new food cart pod to Scappoose.

Ground has broken on the project at the property, which is located at the end of South West Old Portland Road near Highway 30, right next to the “Welcome to Scappoose” totem pole.  

Nick Hurliman and his longtime friends and business partners, Jeff Schultz and Matt McHugh, want to expand their food cart network into the Scappoose. Hurliman Schultz and McHugh have been friends and partners for more than ten years, and when the opportunity presented itself, they took advantage.

This is an early conceptual drawing of what the food card pod layout could be, it may be subject to change.
