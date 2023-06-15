Walkout Ends

The walkout by GOP legislators has ended at the capital building in Salem.

 Courtesy

Oregon Republican Senators resumed their floor sessions at the Capital Building in Salem Thursday, June 15, ending a boycott that began in early May.

The Oregon Senate President and Oregon House Speaker issued a release June 15, stating that “an agreement for the Legislature to complete the people's work and bring Senate Republicans back from the longest walkout in state history.”

The release added that hundreds of bills and budgets that will improve the lives of Oregonians across the state will now continue through the regular process.

