For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic forced seniors at St. Helens High School (SHHS) to stag their graduation as a drive-through event at the Columbia County Courthouse in the Riverfront District of St Helens.
On Friday evening June 10, all that will change as the graduation returns to a more traditional event at the high school's stadium.
"We always plan for about 200 seniors, I think it is just a little under that, we don't have the solid number yet," St. Helens High School Activities Director Noelle Freshner told The Chronicle.
While Freshner said some enjoyed much of the activities associated with the drive-through graduation, but the students' families have been seeking a traditional ceremony.
"Each time we led up to that event we were being fought by parents and community members, so we decided to go back to our traditional graduation," she said. "We're going to do everything like it was in 2019 with all of the elements exactly like it was."
Freshner is hopeful the graduates take away the positive from the past two challenging years.
"It's hard because these poor kids have lived through something that is absolutely unimaginable, so I hope that they can reflect back on the positive of the experience and I hope they develop some grit from it and know that whatever they face, hopefully it’s not as complex and complicated as what they just went through."
The St. Helens High School graduation is set for 7 p.m. June 10 at the SHHS Doc Ackerson Stadium. Gates open for the audience at 5:45 p.m.
For a listing of the SHHS graduation events, visit the school's website.
