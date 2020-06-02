We are just a few days away from a milestone event for local teens.
Graduating St. Helens High School (SHHS) seniors will take part in a new and different ceremony on Friday, June 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Oregon’s social distancing guidelines.
The main event will not be held at the high school on Gable Road, but rather in a creative effort beginning at noon Friday, June 5, at the steps of the Columbia County Court House on Strand Street in the St. Helens Old Town District.
As The Chronicle first reported earlier, the graduation will have students driven to the court house steps with immediate family in the vehicles. Each student will emerge from the vehicles, walk up the court house steps, receive their diploma, walk back and enter the vehicle and leave, according to organizer and St. Helens High School activities director Noelle Freshner.
A Thursday night cruise-in June 4 is planned through downtown St. Helens with the graduating seniors and community members who wish to participate. The cruise is also designed to follow social distancing requirements.
“The most important piece of information our community needs to know is that we are still held to the Governor's orders of gatherings of no more than 25,” St. Helens High School principal Katy Wagner told The Chronicle this week. “In order to make this drive-thru ceremony flow well with the support of our city and police department, we have faculty and staff at certain locations that meet that quota of 25, including our graduate and their driver. That means that the events are closed to the public.”
Wagner said If people gather, the school may be in violation of the state order.
“And we may be required to shut down - which would be awful for our remaining graduates,” Wagner said. “We are encouraging our community to support and celebrate our graduates from their homes and live stream the event.”
Wagner also pointed out that the cruise-in Thursday from 8-10 p.m. is not a parade and has no starting or ending point.
“For those who wish to participate, they must remain in their vehicles and drive the Columbia Blvd loop,” she said.
Wagner and high school offices are encouraging graduates and their families to decorate their home’s front doors and their cars to honor and showcase the students’ time and activities at SHHS. Share photos or videos on social media andUse the hashtag #Official_SHHS.
A community Gap and Gown Blood Drive was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the LDS Church on Sykes Road and a Virtual Academic and Senior Awards Celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, streaming on Youtube at https://shhsasb.weebly.com/graduation-2020.htmlAwards.
See the full St. Helens Graduation Program Information attached and at, https://shhsasb.weebly.com/graduation-2020.html
Traffic advisory
As the St. Helens High School graduation ceremony takes place around the Plaza Square area in front of the Columbia County Court House, the Plaza Square will be closed to the public in order to limit large crowds and comply with state guidelines related to COVID-19.
The closure includes the street, sidewalks, and the Plaza’s grass area in front of the Columbia County Courthouse building. Only previously authorized St. Helens School District faculty, St. Helens School District board members, and the vehicles with graduating seniors will be allowed to enter the Plaza Square, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
The Plaza Square and the free city parking lot on South 1st Street will be closed for the day. The time-limits for on-street parking along South 1st Street and adjacent Riverfront District streets will not be enforced during the ceremony to allow for alternate parking options for residents and businesses.
People traveling through the area should anticipate potential traffic delays from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5, on Old Portland Road, St. Helens Street, and South 1st Street.
Plan to use alternate routes when possible and avoid this area. St. Helens officers will be stationed at key areas along the route and at the ceremony to help facilitate traffic flow and limit entry into the Plaza Square.
Look for a special Graduation edition of The Chronicle on Wednesday, June 3.
