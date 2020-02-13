Columbia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff Kyle Beam and Rainier Police Department Officer Douglas Wheeler are part of the 395th Basic Police Class that is scheduled to graduate on Friday, Feb. 14.
According to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the 37 members of the 395th Basic Police class have completed a 16-week basis police training course, which including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
The Basic Police Class 395 will graduate at 11 a.m. Friday, Fe. 14 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem. A reception immediately follows the graduation.Keizer Police Chief John Teague will be the graduation speaker.
The public is invited to the graduation.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy, which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement.
The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, which includes certifying qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifying qualified instructors; and reviewing and accrediting training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.
