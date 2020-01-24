The following is a release from the St. Helens School District Community Relations Specialist Stacey Mendoza, which was sent to the media this morning.
The Oregon Department of Education released the 2018-19 graduation rates with some exciting results for our state.
Statewide graduation for the class of 2018-19 is 80 percent, up 1.3 percentage points over the previous year and the highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon. "This year's graduation rate increase means nearly 600 additional students earned a diploma," ODE Director Colt Gill said.
Even more exciting is the data for St. Helens High School. Our 4-year cohort graduation rate is the highest it has ever been at 87.32 percent and up 6.59 percentage points from 2017-18. When compared with the other 18 schools from around the state with similar graduation class sizes, we had the 2nd largest improvement in graduation rate! The opportunity gap is also closing at St. Helens High School.
While our total student body graduation rate increased by 6.59%, our graduation rate for Underserved Races/Ethnicities (Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) increased by 10.17% to 86.36%, our rate for Students with Disabilities increased by 11.99% to 84.21%, and our rate for Combined Disadvantaged Students (Historically Underserved Race/Ethnicity, Students with Disabilities, Economically Disadvantaged Students, or Current English Learners) increased by 9.89% to 84.03%.
We have made some incredible strides in just a short period of time with the dedication of our students, families, staff, and community. Thanks to the state High School Success grant finally being fully-funded, we will be better placed to meet the legislative goal of 100% graduation rate by the year 2025. Our school is committed to continuing this upward trajectory by providing innovative supports, programs, and policies to ensure that ALL students graduate from SHHS college- AND career-ready.
SHHS is already knee-deep in exciting planning projects for the summer and next school year with creative and engaging new courses, curriculum to help support and challenge students, and programs that bring student voice to the forefront and build a culture of care and excellence.
Thank you for your continued support of our school community and we look forward to seeing what the future holds. It truly is a group effort!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.