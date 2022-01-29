The St. Helens High School (SHHS) graduation rate has dropped according to the latest state report.
The four-year graduation rate at St. Helens High School (SHHS) is 77.3% and the five-year graduation rate is 83.16%, according to St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell. The prior year four-year graduation rate (2019-2020) was 80.31% and five-year graduation rate was 88.68%, down from previous years.
Stockwell said the district uses this data from Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to best help students reach state graduation benchmarks.
“We review the whole school data and trends over time to help us identify specific student groups that may need additional support, in additional to whole school graduation initiatives,” he said, adding that the district has established programs has your district put into place that ensure individual students graduate, especially now in the COVID era.
“We have increased the access for students to take credit recovery courses during the school day and during a more robust summer school,” Stockwell said. “During summer school, we also offered a course called ‘Agile Mind’ that helps students understand the science of learning and specifically how a growth mindset can prepare students to be successful in high school level math.”
Stockwell said the district also has a Student Success Coach position and a Student Intervention Specialist position who provide supports to students who are struggling or need access to additional resources, in addition to three school counselors, a college and career coordinator, and a school social worker.
Stockwell said there are a variety of hurdles that can challenge seniors working toward graduation.
“We are dealing with an uptick in mental health issues, more students working jobs during school to support themselves and their families and are seeing more social media use that makes it difficult for students to be prepared to learn at school,” he said. “Navigating quarantines and physical health issues have also been a struggle due to the disruption in learning and consistent schedules.”
According to Stockwell, the district also has seen more fluctuations in enrollment throughout the school year, which makes earning credits challenging, and students moving into the school who are credit deficient before enrolling at SHHS.
The 2022 SHHS graduation ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Doc Ackerson Stadium in St. Helens.
For more information, visit https://shhsasb.weebly.com/graduation-2022.html.
Statewide rate
The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 80.6%, the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the ODE.
The 80.6% represents an uptick from the most recent, pre-pandemic rate of 80.0 for the class of 2018-19, but a 2% decrease from last year.
“The data released both demonstrates the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth and makes it clear that COVID-19 not only had a disproportionate impact on the health of Oregon’s communities of color, it also had a far greater impact on students of color,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “We know districts continue to work hard to help those students still making progress towards graduation.
Gill said that over the summer, districts spent $24 million in funds allocated by Gov. Brown and the Oregon Legislature to help more than 18,000 high school students earn credits towards graduation.
Districts are also using funds from the Student Success Act to improve access and opportunities for students who have been historically underserved in the education system.
“Through unprecedented engagement with their communities, every district has their own plan to address student achievement,” Gill said.
