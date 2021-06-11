St. Helens High School (SHHS) seniors graduated during a rainy drive-through ceremony on Friday, June 11.
In 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns, the SHHS graduation was held at the St. Helens courthouse, and graduates drove up to the plaza, collected their diploma, and drove through the plaza loop.
The 2021 graduation took similar form, and graduates drove up to the courthouse and walked up the steps to collect their diplomas. Almost 200 seniors graduated.
Despite wind and rain, spirits were high among SHHS graduates and faculty. seniors graduated. Due to the nature of the graduation, there weren't any speeches, but seniors were applauded by district staff and school faculty.
On Thursday night, June 10, a Senior Celebration at the Doc Ackerson Stadium on the SHHS campus featured all of the annual speakers and presentations from the school's traditional academic award assembly, senior assembly, and commencement.
The high school plans to return to the regular graduation ceremony at the high school for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.