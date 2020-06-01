On Friday, June 5, St. Helens High School will host a closed graduation ceremony for high school seniors.
The ceremony will take place in the St. Helens Riverfront District around the Plaza Square area.
In order to limit large crowds and comply with state guidelines related to COVID-19, the Plaza Square will be closed to the public for the ceremony.
The closure includes the street, sidewalks, and the Plaza’s grass area in front of the Columbia County Courthouse building. Only previously authorized St. Helens School District faculty, St. Helens School District board members, and the vehicles with graduating seniors will be allowed to enter the Plaza Square.
The graduation ceremony is being organized as a vehicle procession. The Plaza Square and the free city parking lot on South 1st Street will be closed for the day. The time-limits for on-street parking along South 1st Street and adjacent Riverfront District streets will not be enforced during the ceremony to allow for alternate parking options for residents and businesses.
People traveling through the area should anticipate potential traffic delays from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Old Portland Road, St. Helens Street, and South 1st Street.
Plan to use alternate routes when possible and avoid this area. St. Helens officers will be stationed at key areas along the route and at the ceremony to help facilitate traffic flow and limit entry into the Plaza Square.
In a release, City of St. Helens officials said "this is an unprecedented time for everyone. We thank the community for their patience as the St. Helens School District and City of St. Helens work together to provide the St. Helens High School Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony to honor the hard work and accomplishments that these students have achieved.
Congratulations, St. Helens seniors!"
