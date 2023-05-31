Scappoose Gym

Peak Performance owner Ryan Marsh said he wants to offer a premium gym to residents of Columbia County.

For fitness fanatics in Scappoose, St. Helens, and traversing Highway 30, a new gym is opening at 51581 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.

Peak Performance will open its Scappoose location on June 1. Peak Performance is a Portland area gym, athletic club & fitness center with two locations in Portland, and the Scappoose gym will be its third installment.

Ryan Marsh owns Peak Performance, and the Scappoose location arose from Marsh noticing the vacant Sears building off Highway 30 when he drove up to visit his parent in St. Helens.

Scappoose Gym photo 2

Peak Performance offers a variety of exercising opportunities, from free weights to cardio machines.
(0) comments

