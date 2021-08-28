Selected libraries in Columbia County are sharing nearly $46,000 in new federal grant funding.
In March, the State Library of Oregon received nearly $3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
These funds were given to the State Library by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to help Oregon libraries, museums, and related nonprofits promote digital inclusion and connectivity, address needs arising from the pandemic, and generally support efforts to provide equitable service to communities.
The State Library announces that it is giving out over $2.1 million of the ARPA funds in competitive grants to local organizations. Grants are being distributed to 61 institutions that serve nearly every part of the state.
Projects include efforts to improve internet connectivity and accessibility; expand access to and education about digital resources and tools; reach out to and better serve underrepresented communities; promote workforce development; and respond to needs arising from the pandemic.
The following are the Columbia County public libraries receiving a portion of the state grant funding.
The St. Helens Public Library will receive a $5,390 grant to update American with Disabilities Act (ADA) equipment in the library, purchase software to facilitate conferences, webinars, and meetings online and to equip the library's courtyard for outdoor programming.
The Scappoose Public Library will receive a $15,400 grant to create an outdoor area for community members to charge devices and use Wi-Fi outside of regular hours, and for resources, activities, and outreach to underserved communities.
The Rainier Public Library will receive a $9,698 grant to increase Internet access in the community through a hotspot lending program, to provide public access laptops at outreach locations, and to establish a lending library at a local senior apartment complex.
The Vernonia Public Library will receive a $15,175.60 grant to upgrade public computers and Wi-Fi to meet community needs and to purchase technology to facilitate community presentations, webinars, and meetings. The grant will also be used to increase public awareness of services by purchasing a tablet to educate patrons on downloadable materials.
