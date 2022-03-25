The Columbia River PUD Board of Directors has awarded $17,800 in Community Economic Development Grants to four local organizations.
- Columbia County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $5,000 to help complete the construction of its new Home Ownership Resource Center.
- The City of Scappoose received $5,000 to go toward the Scappoose Adventure Festival, a one-day community event scheduled for September 10. The event is a follow-up to the Scappoose 100-Year Celebration held in 2021.
- Riverside Community Outreach has been awarded $5,000 toward the renovation of its newfound long-term home on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. The building will help Riverside Community Outreach continue its care for the community's vulnerable children and support families impacted by foster care.
- The Scappoose Public Library received $2,800 to expand its Movies in the Park program. They plan to purchase a larger screen and hire local entertainment for the events occurring every Friday in August.
CRPUD's Community Economic Development Grant is available to local not-for-profit entities for projects promoting economic development and enhancing livability in our community. Grants are awarded twice a year.
The deadline to be considered for the first round of funding in 2022 was February 28. The deadline to apply for the second round of funding is August 31. Individual grants are limited to $5,000 and may not exceed one-half of the total project costs.
Grant application materials and program details may be found at crpud.net/grant.
