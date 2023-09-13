SHHS Football

Skyler Bjornstrom makes the catch for the Lions.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The St. Helens High School Football Team has notched its first win of the season and delivered new Head Coach Nic Shular a resounding victory during their home game against Centennial.

The final score ended 38-7 in front of a raucous St. Helens hometown crowd. Powered by the fans and the faithful band in the stands, the Lions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

SHHS Football 2

The St. Helens crowd and cheerleaders celebrate the third Lions touchdown of the first half.

On the opening kick of the game, the St. Helens special teams started the game with a statement, ripping the ball away from the Centennial returner and taking it back the other way for the touchdown.

Online Poll

Are you excited about the return of high school athletics this fall?

You voted:

