The St. Helens High School Football Team has notched its first win of the season and delivered new Head Coach Nic Shular a resounding victory during their home game against Centennial.
The final score ended 38-7 in front of a raucous St. Helens hometown crowd. Powered by the fans and the faithful band in the stands, the Lions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
On the opening kick of the game, the St. Helens special teams started the game with a statement, ripping the ball away from the Centennial returner and taking it back the other way for the touchdown.
A balanced attack in the first half allowed quarterbacks Andrew Waite and Aaron Liebelt to slice open the Centennial secondary during the second quarter. The defense was relentless through the early stages, giving Centennial challenges as they tried to advance up the field.
Multiple forced turnovers in the first half embodied the resolve of a defense that gave the Centennial offense trouble all night long. As the sun set over Doc Akerson Stadium at about the halfway mark of the game, the Lions were practically out of sight, boasting more than a 20-point lead.
The victory will give a boost to the Lions going forward when they play Parkrose at home on Sept. 15. Despite the victory, St. Helens is still ranked only 26 of the 32 4A teams, according to OSAA.
The contest with Parkrose will be a welcome challenge, as the opposition is currently ranked 19, despite starting 0-2 due to losses against Cleveland and Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. of the Arts.
With two non-league opponents left before the critical league component of the schedule, St. Helens will try and take the opportunity to grow against less familiar competition. The non-league games will give Shular a good indication of what needs his team will have as they try and make a push for the playoffs later this fall.
Scappoose gets revenge
Scappoose High School Football got to enjoy some measure of revenge during their 23-18 win against reigning 4A state champions Estacada on Sept. 7.
Estacada knocked Scappoose out in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament, and this non-league game gave the Indians an opportunity to exercise some of last year’s frustrations.
The Indians jumped out to a 23-0 lead and then found themselves having to hang on as Estacada scored 18 unanswered over the rest of the game. While the Indians may have wanted to finish the game on a stronger note, a win is a win, and to beat Estacada away from home is a great result.
With a 2-0 record, Scappoose is now ranked 15, according to OSAA. They’ll hope to continue climbing the rankings as their Cowapa League games approach.
Scappoose will next take the field against 5A program Hood River Valley. Hood River Valley has mixed results in its first two games, going 1-1. On the back of two strong wins, Scappoose will go into the game with a shot to take down a Hood River Valley program with a larger student pool to pull from.
Scappoose will play Hood River Valley on Sept. 15 on their home turf.
Find St. Helens and Scappoose High School football results at OSAA.org.
