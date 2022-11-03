“Ground” was broken in a Nov. 2 ceremony to start the first major infrastructure project for the St. Helens waterfront redevelopment efforts.

Into the Future

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl, with pickax, poses with city and other dignitaries during the waterfront groundbreaking event.

The ceremony, at South 1st and St. Helens streets, marked the start of the $15.7 million Streets and Utilities Extension Project. That intersection is the gateway to the city’s Riverfront District, and the project is intended to improve traffic flow, create safer pedestrian crossings, and install benches and other amenities.

The project will redesign other streets and intersections, extend Cowlitz and South 1st streets onto the Riverfront property, create a plaza for pedestrians and vendors above Columbia View Park, add a trail on the west side of the Riverfront property, and extend underground utilities. It is expected to take two years to complete.

Gold

Gold shovels and a pickax were used in the ceremonial groundbreaking.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.