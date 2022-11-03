“Ground” was broken in a Nov. 2 ceremony to start the first major infrastructure project for the St. Helens waterfront redevelopment efforts.
The ceremony, at South 1st and St. Helens streets, marked the start of the $15.7 million Streets and Utilities Extension Project. That intersection is the gateway to the city’s Riverfront District, and the project is intended to improve traffic flow, create safer pedestrian crossings, and install benches and other amenities.
The project will redesign other streets and intersections, extend Cowlitz and South 1st streets onto the Riverfront property, create a plaza for pedestrians and vendors above Columbia View Park, add a trail on the west side of the Riverfront property, and extend underground utilities. It is expected to take two years to complete.
The “ground” was dirt in a backhoe, and several leaders in the project inserted golden shovels into the dirt while Mayor Rick Scholl, standing on the pavement in front, brandished a pickax.
“This is a pinnacle of something we’ve been working on for many years,” St. Helens City Council President Doug Morten said right after the ceremony. Once it starts, the momentum builds. There has been a vision ever since Boise Veneer sold the property.”
The projects
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project is part of the city’s efforts to redevelop 275 acres of waterfront property along the Columbia River. After longtime ownership by mills, two of the properties were vacant and fenced off from community access when the mills closed in the early 2000s and remained under private ownership.
Seeing potential for redevelopment, the city bought the two properties in 2015. They are the 24-acre former Boise Veneer Mill site and the 204-acre former Boise paper mill site. Along with the 50-acre city’s wastewater treatment plant property, which is between the mill sites, they make up the Waterfront Redevelopment Project.
The city has selected Moore Excavation, Inc., as the contractor for the first phase of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project.
There are three key areas of the waterfront redevelopment project. From north to south, they are the 24-acre Riverfront Property, the 50-acre Central Waterfront Property, and the 204-acre St. Helens Industrial Business Park.
On the Riverfront Property, the city is working on two major projects, the Riverwalk Project and the Streets and Utilities Extension Project. The Riverwalk Project will expand Columbia View Park, design and construct a new stage for the park amphitheater, and design and start partial construction of a walk that will run from Columbia View Park to Plymouth Street and Nob Hill Nature Park. Construction is expected to start in late 2023.
The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will include creating safe pedestrian connections, ample on-street parking, landscaped seating, interpretive and wayfinding signage, and more visible crosswalks. Construction is planned to start this month. The city is considering working with a private developer to construct mixed-use development there.
For the Central Waterfront property, the city is evaluating options for repurposing all or part of the site to expand community access to the waterfront, provide additional amenities, and increase opportunity for economic development. The city recently received nearly $1.4 million in federal and state funding to continue studying redevelopment possibilities.
For the St. Helens Industrial Business Park, the focus is on attracting industrial and commercial businesses. The intention is to add living-wage jobs, increase the tax base, and spur economic development. In 2020, the city completed a parcelization plan and an infrastructure funding plan for dividing this large parcel into smaller properties for multiple industrial users.
Follow the waterfront redevelopment here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.