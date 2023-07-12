The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has named Jak Massey as Executive Director, the first time someone has taken on the role since 2020.
Massey has been involved with the chamber since October 2021 and served as the member relationship manager.
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that represents Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, and Vernonia.
In her new role, Massey will largely continue the work she has been doing over the last 20 months.
“The type of work that I was doing as the member relationships manager just slowly morphed as [the board] saw that I was able to take on new tasks,” Massey said. “I was probably doing more of the executive director role really for the last six months, but the chamber board wanted to make sure that I was wanting this and that it was the right fit still.”
This slower transition ensured that Massey was ready to step in after there had been high turnover in the position with prior chamber directors.
Massey acts as the face of the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, supporting chamber members, carrying out ribbon cuttings, and networking within the community to grow the chamber.
When Massey first started at the chamber in 2021, numbers were low coming out of the pandemic, and the chamber had about 98 members. Since Massey started, member numbers have increased; she said they have around 140 members.
The benefits
Massey said there are three main benefits for businesses to become a chamber of commerce member.
The first is the networking opportunities that membership provides. Massey said it’s critical for businesses to make connections and come to chamber networking events, like Coffee and Commerce, so businesses can interact and cross promote each other.
“I tell my members that they need to participate in that, it’s not that they join the chamber, and the promotion automatically comes to them. They need to put their face out there and talk to other people,” Massey said.
The second draw is the chamber’s newsletter, which Massey said has just under 800 subscribers. When she started, she did two newsletters a month, now she does one at the beginning of each month to distribute all the new information being shared with her.
The third benefit of being a member of the chamber is the use of the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building located at 2194 Columbia Boulevard. Massey said that there are members of the chamber who find the space very valuable. The space is used as a meeting space between chamber members and clients, members use it to teach classes, and holding gatherings and functions. The building also acts as a remote office for employees of chamber members who need a physical space to use when they are in town.
For Massey, the appreciation of the businesses in the chamber is one of the joys of the job. Massey also enjoys making the connections between businesses, in line with her tagline for this year, “Prosperity through promotion.”
Challenges for the Chamber
Some of the challenges for Massey stem from her being the only chamber employee, and driving growth, as well as, retaining members and bringing back past members.
“There’s only one of me, and a lot of members to get to know,” Massey said. “Probably one of the biggest challenges is in some cases, getting members to come back and trust us again.”
Massey said that the turnover in chamber directors could be part of the reason businesses are hesitant to return. As Massey is getting the chamber revamped, she’s seeing more members return.
“That’s one of the biggest rewards for me, is when a member actually comes back,” Massey said. “New members are great, don’t get me wrong, but when a member was a member and they left for any particular reason and now they’re coming back? That is a win-win for me.”
Massey said misconceptions the chamber deals with are that the chamber is aware of all the goings on with new businesses and events without prior notification. She said the chamber is working to make connections with local partners so they can best answer questions that people direct to the chamber about non-chamber functions.
One of the focuses for Massey and the chamber has been strengthening their online presence on social media. The chamber promotes many of their events, members, and ribbon cuttings on their Facebook accounts. One of the challenges they’ve faced on this front is rebuilding their social media following after their Facebook page was hacked last fall.
At the time of the hacking, the Facebook page at around 1,500 followers, according to Massey. The new Facebook page they created is only up to 320 followers. Massey said that this has been a big challenge because they’ve needed to restart growing their presence on social media from scratch.
Moving forward
In her new position, one of the goals Massey wants to accomplish is getting back on the radio. The chamber used to have a radio show on KOHI, and Massey wants to reestablish the chambers presence on the air ways. She is working on a jingle for the show and has already started working with Mayor Rick Scholl on the tune.
In addition, Massey hopes to continue to grow membership, and something she is pushing for is the creation of a part-time assistant position to take some of the pressure of her as the sole employee for the chamber.
“The idea would be that we share the hours here. When I’m here, they wouldn’t be, and vice versa. So, then the chamber would actually be open more hours of the day, five days a week,” Massey said. “We’d be more available to the public as well, and it would allow me to be out and about to do more networking, outreach, and bring in more membership, knowing that I had some support here doing some of the day-to-day tasks.”
While the staffing support is not guaranteed, Massey is committed to putting all her energy into growing the chamber’s member base and bringing attention to the milestones and events that their members have in works.
Massey was announced as Executive Director at a chamber banquet on May 5.
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office is located at 2194 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens and may be reached at 503-397-0685.
