Chamber Director

Jak Massey has worked with the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce since 2021.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has named Jak Massey as Executive Director, the first time someone has taken on the role since 2020.

Massey has been involved with the chamber since October 2021 and served as the member relationship manager.

The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that represents Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, and Vernonia.

