A Minneapolis jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death trigger community rallies and marches across the nation and in St. Helens last summer.
Chauvin was found guilty on murder and manslaughter charges. Sentencing for the 45-year-old is pending.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement following the jury verdict on Tuesday afternoon, April 20.
“George Floyd’s life mattered. His death, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, shook our nation to its core. My thoughts are with his family today.
“Thousands of people last year, including here in Oregon, took to the streets to raise their voices in a clarion call for racial justice and police reform. A call for an America where Black Lives Matter.
“Today’s verdict is one step towards that goal. But it is only a single step toward police accountability. It is also a reminder of how much work we have left to do. We will dismantle the structures of racism and inequality in this country just as they were built, brick by brick.
“As a nation, we grieve for the life of George Floyd. And we will honor his memory by continuing to do the hard work to increase police accountability in this country. As we have seen in the last year, that process is not easy and change will not come overnight.
“The path to a more just and equitable Oregon begins with understanding. Understanding our state and our nation’s deeply racist history, and resolving to work together to build a better future for this generation and those to come.”
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following statement following the verdict in State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin.
“The significance of this verdict cannot be overstated. This trial was vastly more than just a police officer on trial for the murder of a man. It was about humanity and sanctity of Black life. It proved excessive force is a weapon. Although this verdict delivered justice in one case, it will not, by itself, transform the criminal justice system that took the life of George Floyd.
"We must resist the urge to turn to other matters – this struggle is not over. The verdict will not, by itself, protect the next George Floyd. Now, we must take what we know—what we’ve learned from this trial—and find the strength to bring about transformative change in institutions across our country, and to heal and reestablish trust. This moment must serve to remind us of the tremendous gulf between where we are and where we truly must be.”
Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden reaction
"Real justice would be George Floyd being alive today. Today’s verdict is only one step in the march to justice. That destination will be reached only when accountability like today’s verdict becomes the rule of law."
