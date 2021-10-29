After weeks of dispensing candy and invoking hair-raising terror in those who dare to attend, Halloween activites in St. Helens will round out the season with culminating events.
Little Trick-or-Treaters Costume Parade
Join The Chronicle and Grocery Outlet for the Little Trick-or-Treaters Parade on Sat., Oct. 30, at 1st Street and St. Helens Street. We assemble at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m.
Look for the Chronicle’s van at 1st and St. Helens Street. We’ll be handing out a limited amount of bags and candy to children just before the parade to get them started on their trick-or-treating. The children have the opportunity to trick-or-treat at participating local businesses along the parade route.
Each Halloween, the family and dog friendly event has attracted thousands of children and their families. Kids and adults join the fun dressed in the spirit of the season with a variety of Halloween costumes, including princesses, super heroes, ghouls and zombies. They all march down 1st Street with community members and visitors lining the sidewalks to watch as the parade moves along. The parade ends at 1st and Cowlitz Streets.
Human-powered floats, wagons and decorated bicycles are also welcomed. Motorized vehicles such as ATVs, go-carts or motorized skateboards are prohibited.
At the end of the parade, participants can assemble at Riverfront Park where judging of the children’s costumes will take place. Prizes will be awarded at the gazebo.
This parade will closely follow state and local pandemic protocols for the health and safety of all.
Drive Through Trunk-or-Treat
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Columbia 911 Communications District will host a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 58611 McNulty Way in St. Helens. The agencies invited any small businesses or community partners to host a trunk at the event site.
The Spirit of Halloweentown
The Spirit of Halloweentown events began Sept. 18 in St. Helens and have included activities each weekend since. Most of the events have occurred in the city’s Riverfront District. The events will conclude this weekend. See the entire listing at: athttp://spiritofhalloweentown.com.
Boulevard Trick-or-Treat
The Columbia Boulevard Trick-or-Treat was be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participating businesses along Columbia Boulevard handed out goodies to children trick-or-treating.
