Concerns about St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown, the city’s fall signature community event, were raised during the Columbia County Commissioners regular public meeting, Aug. 26.
Spirit of Halloweentown is an annual month-long series of celebrations held during the month of October in St. Helens and gets its name from the 1998 made-for-TV Disney movie “Halloweentown,” filmed in St. Helens. The festivities, including the annual large pumpkin lighting opening event at Plaza Square, have attracted as many as 10,000 people annually.
Columbia County is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, which means that outdoor events at venues are capped at 250 people, according to Gov. Brown’s orders issued to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul told the commissioners that his office has been fielding many questions from residents about whether or not the city should continue with Spirit of Halloweentown plans.
“We’ve been directing people to provide comments to the St. Helens City Council,” Paul said. “We understand they’re still planning Halloweentown.”
Commissioner Margaret Magruder asked Paul if Columbia County Public Health is required to approve plans for events such as Spirit of Halloweentown. She said she knew the fair board had to work with public health in order to meet requirements for the fair’s drive-in concerts, held in lieu of the Columbia County Fair & Rodeo this summer.
Paul said the public health department is not required to approve such plans.
“We haven’t been approving plans, we’re reviewing plans,” he said. “We’re not actually approving plans. We can help to find an answer to something the organizer doesn’t understand.”
Commissioners also voiced concerns about the use of Plaza Square. In previous Halloweentown events, the city has requested a permit approval from the county to use the property.
Commissioner Henry Heimuller described Plaza Square as the “epicenter” of the annual Spirit of Halloweentown festivities in St. Helens.
“This is county property where this is going on,” Heimuller said and he questioned what controls where in place to prevent inappropriate activity on county property.
Heimuller also noted that the annual Halloweentown festivities draw people from all over the world. He said it was possible that different groups from different locations could not heed state and federal guidelines in the area, something that would be out of the city’s control.
“It’s going to be a bit of a complicated situation,” Heimuller said.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh responded to an email from The Chronicle following the county commission meeting and the discussion about Halloweentown. Walsh said Spirit of Halloweentown would be “dramatically different this year.”
The event will be in a ticketed, controlled environment in order to comply with Gov. Brown’s executive orders, according to Walsh, who said the Festival of the Fairies event will not happen, and the pumpkin lighting event will be less crowd-oriented. Read more about the city’s plans for the Spirit of Halloweentown with this story at thechronicleonline.com.
COVID-19 cases and Labor Day
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Paul said individuals restricting their travel will be key.
“We’re asking people to think about their Labor Day plans,” Paul said. “We know that travel, gatherings throughout the summer have led to lots of cases. One way to keep our case count down is to stay local instead of traveling.”
In a statement released on Monday, Aug. 31, The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the safest way to celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend during the pandemic is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.
Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, the OHA said it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so the state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.
The OHA reported on Monday, Aug. 31, that COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 459. The OHA also reported 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 26,713.
Columbia County’s total confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases totaled 130 as of Sunday, Aug. 30, according to the OHA. The county has had one death related to the pandemic, which occurred earlier this month.
The OHA showed a 13% drop in COVID-19 daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23.
OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from the previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested, according to the OHA. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.
Columbia County Update
Columbia County is still lagging behind Oregon Health Authority (OHA) metrics for reopening schools, according to Paul.
At the county level, the case count must be at or below 10 cases per 100,000 population in the preceding seven days for three weeks in a row. There must also be a test positivity rate of less than or equal to 5% in the preceding seven days for three weeks in a row. The state metric that must be met is a test positivity rate of 5% in the preceding seven days for three weeks in a row.
Case count for the Columbia County stands at 25 cases per 100,000, which does not meet the metric set by OHA and Oregon Department of Education (ODE), and test positivity rate stands at less than 5%, which does meet the metric. Meeting the former metric but not the latter has been the case for the last few weeks of Paul’s report.
“We just need to bring our case count down,” Paul said.
Commissioner Heimuller asked that, once required metrics are met, if it would be required for schools to continue to meet the metrics, or if schools would have to move back to Distance Learning if either metric ended up not being met.
Paul said that if the case count increased to 20 per 100,000, the state would require the school to move back to Distance Learning. The school district would have to communicate with the public health department to resolve any outbreak before returning to in-person instruction.
Follow the daily pandemic case reports at thechronicleonline.com with in-depth coverage in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
