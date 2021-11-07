Businesses in St. Helens are still counting up profits following the city’s signature fall event, the Spirit of Halloweentown.
The month-long events were centered in the city’s Riverfront District. The Chronicle reached out to a selected number of local businesses throughout the city to assess the impact of the fall event.
Molly’s Market
Molly’s Market Owner Molly Matchak said Halloweentown attracted a variety of shoppers.
“All over,” she said. “From Kansas, to Florida, to London a lot of people from San Diego, Utah. Yeah. Arizona. Cause we ask them, where are you from? We have one couple from London that just came for Halloweentown.”
The market, a store situated in the Riverfront District, supplies a range of items from coffee and hot breakfast to grocery staples. Matchak said her store was spared from the economic downturn during the pandemic.
“(Molly’s) is only two years old. I've seen a Halloweentown before the pandemic and I actually opened the day of the parade,” she said. “I did really well last year in the pandemic because I was essential, whereas the restaurants only got to see so many people and for me, my rules were much different. Anyone could come in here as long as I was being safe, wearing masks and social distancing.”
The influx of customers, combined with steady growth over the years, allowed Molly’s Market to close out Halloween with increased profit margins.
“Business was fortunately really good,” she said. “I did even better this year, 33% more than last year, and the year before I did 10 times better than the first year I opened. I'm increasing all the time.”
Molly said that looking ahead, she is optimistic about the future of Halloweentown.
“I think Halloweentown is going forward. It's just something that should always happen,” she said.
Oak Meadows Inn
At Oak Meadows Inn, a Best Western Hotel along Highway 30, bookings rose by 60% Friday and Saturday of Halloween weekend, according to Anna Uwujiye, the hotel’s general manager.
“We figure it’s due to Halloweentown as we cater to a lot of contractors, and businessmen and women working in the area. Those weekends were like our July and August weekends,” Uwujiye said.
The buzz of the Spirits of Halloweentown 2021 was ever present, something Oak Meadows Inn employees discovered firsthand.
“Some guests came during the week thinking festivities were all week long, so they were a bit disappointed," Uwujiye said.
Plymouth Pub
Plymouth Pub Owner Brad Rakes said that he hasn’t noticed any changes in revenue since Spirit of Halloweentown began, but that the state’s decision to lift COVID-19 capacity restrictions ushered more customers into the business.
"As far as income goes, it's been the same as last year," Rakes said. This has been steady every Saturday and Sunday it’s fall in here. There's actually more people this year than last year, because this year we (can) finally have parties of six.”
2Cs Vendor Mall
2Cs Vendor Mall Owner Mitzi Ponce said her store has experienced a windfall in sales, coinciding with Spirit of Halloweentown festivities.
“This year was really rather remarkable,” she said. “I gotta tell you, we were all just kind of shaking our heads at how well we did this year. We had an 84% increase over the prior year, which for anybody keeping track at home, we almost doubled last year.”
According to Ponce, visitors flowed in from nearly every state in the country.
“(I think) we had people from every state represented. I don’t remember anyone going ‘Hi, I’m from Vermont,’ but we know Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, and tons of people from California,” she said. “And that's pretty typical, but we also get – and this is what's important to me as a local business owner – we also get a lot of people from Portland and a lot of them have never heard of our store. They've never been in it.”
Ponce said she is confident the increase in customers will translate to greater visibility and ultimately, more regulars coming through her doors.
“People, a number of them will become loyal to these (stores),” Ponce said. “I had a lady who was in here with her daughter. They wanted to buy something that didn't have a tag on it. They called me on Monday, we got the price for them, did the transaction over the phone and shipped it out to them.”
“We’re going to see things like that continue to happen. People will show up. When we get to Small Business Saturday, they'll remember us, and they'll be coming back looking for gifts for Christmas.”
Overview
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said he attributes the event’s success to a combination of nostalgic draw, uniqueness, and the Spirit o Halloweentown’s ability to spark a dialogue.
“While there are plenty of pumpkin patches and haunted houses to visit in our area and across the United States, Spirit of Halloweentown offers traditional Halloween activities but then adds to it with unique events such as the giant pumpkin lighting ceremony, celebrity guest appearances, street performances, costume contests, and more,” he said. “Many people are also drawn to the festival because of word-of-mouth from others who enjoyed attending in the past and because of the widespread coverage of the event in the media and online.”
Spirit of Halloweentown is one piece of St. Helens’ larger tourism strategy, according to Columbia Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel.
“Our tourism strategy calls for more destination development – reasons to visit places, spaces, and businesses here. Halloweentown has history, an audience, and a brand that has built expectations and reputation over time,” he said.
“The community and economic value are in getting people here on the streets, visiting attractions, businesses dressed up for the celebration, having fun – and knowing you can put it on the calendar year after year. When a person sees visitors in full costume walking around taking pictures at 3 p.m. on Thursday the 28th – not the 31st, it’s pretty clear that Halloweentown is why they’re here.”
History of the Spirit of Halloweentown
In 1998, St. Helens served as a backdrop to the Disney Channel Halloween classic Halloweentown, and each year thereafter the city transforms the Riverfront District into the Spirit of Halloweentown, a celebration of all things spooky. The town becomes a month-long event, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year and offering “family friendly” attractions.
Occasionally, Halloweentown is host to special guests like the cast of the movie, which reunited in St. Helens for the event in 2017. The event has grown with each year, but in 2020, Halloweentown had to downscale a bit due to COVID-19.
The annual Little Trick-or-Treaters Parade, an event sponsored by The Chronicle and Grocery …
