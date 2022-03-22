Crews from Columbia River Fire & Rescue were on campus today at St. Helens High School to conduct valuable training with their firefighters. This training took place in the three northwest classrooms in Building A, where crews had the opportunity to practice hands-on roof venting and wall breaching.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue will also be on campus on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure that all members of their crew have an opportunity to train.
We are so thankful for the strong community partnership the St. Helens School District has with Columbia River Fire & Rescue and for Hoffman Construction for making special arrangements for this training to take place.
